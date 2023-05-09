Podcast: A quest for rare wildflowers in the Avon Gorge – with Mike Dilger
Join Mike Dilger and the Plodcast team for a trip into the perilous Avon Gorge in search of some of Britain's rarest wildflowers
In the first episode of a new season, the Plodcast team of Fergus, Hannah and Jack meet up with naturalist and One Show regular Mike Dilger to search for some of Britain’s rarest plants in the magnificent Avon Gorge on the edge of Bristol.
Along the way Mike shares some astonishing stories from his quest to find 1000 plant species in the UK in the course of a single year. His book about this adventure is called 1000 Shades of Green and is published by Bloomsbury.
This is episode 1 of season 16: Get Active in Nature.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
