In the first episode of a new season, the Plodcast team of Fergus, Hannah and Jack meet up with naturalist and One Show regular Mike Dilger to search for some of Britain’s rarest plants in the magnificent Avon Gorge on the edge of Bristol.

Along the way Mike shares some astonishing stories from his quest to find 1000 plant species in the UK in the course of a single year. His book about this adventure is called 1000 Shades of Green and is published by Bloomsbury.

Mike Dilger discovers a rare Bristol rock-cress – the Avon Gorge near Bristol is one of a handful of sites in the world to hold this species./Credit: Fergus Collins

This is episode 1 of season 16: Get Active in Nature.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST