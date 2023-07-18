Podcast: Drift gently down the River Wye on a paddleboard
Take a gentle journey with a group of paddleboarders down the River Wye, meeting wildlife and discussing the big issues facing this mighty waterway in episode 12, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
This week we’re out on the water – a two-day paddleboarding adventure on the Wye the great river that flows through the borders of England and Wales. Maria Hodson is our host, and with an enthusiastic raft of fellow paddlers she meets the river’s wildlife and explores some of the darker issues facing this troubled waterway.
This is episode 12 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If your letter, email or message is read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 0.47l Stanley Travel Mug when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine
Plus, save 36% off the shop price and subscribe for just £20.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.