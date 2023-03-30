Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket reviewed

The Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket has a RRP of £170. Try our deal-finder for a cheaper price…

Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite jacket: basics

The Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite is a lightweight and packable but sturdy waterproof jacket. Designed to be used when the forecast is uncertain, it is the kind of jacket you could put in your rucksack, just in case, and feel assured you won’t get wet, even in a downpour. Terrex is Adidas’ relatively new outdoors range, covering everything from day hikes to mountaineering.

First impressions

This jacket has a distinctive sporty feel to it in looks – closer something you might expect from snow-sports, at least in style. Even if you’d never have considered Adidas for outdoor gear before, this is a rugged shell jacket that holds up well compared to more stalwart industry names.

How waterproof is the Adidas Terrex GTX Paclite jacket?

This jacket is has great waterproof capability, beads well and is thick enough to repel tempestuous weather. The slightly longer cut in the arms and waist helps keep you fully protected. The hood is deep with great coverage. Although the hydrostatic head isn’t listed, Gore-Tex Paclite fabric is generally rated at around a hydrostatic head of >20,000mm.

How breathable?

The jacket is at the heavier weight fabric end of the waterproofs in this review. It’s warm to wear but not sticky, providing a good shell to protect you against the weather. There are no vents and the breathability rating is again unlisted. However Gore-Tex Paclite is generally rated at around 20,000g/m2/24 hrs.

Design features

The Adidas Terrex GTX Paclite has all the features of a classic hiking jacket, but feels more like something you’d see on a ski slope in style. Basically, it looks and feels sporty in a way many mountain jackets don’t.

The sleeve cuffs have long and sturdy velcro adjustment straps. The hem has internal elastic, adjusted by two press toggles stitched inside the hem. This is really quick for cinching in but a bit of a fiddle to loosen back out again.

The hood is chunky, with a semi-stiffened peak and elastication that all pulls in to a single toggle at the back of the head. Despite that, this is a nice deep hood with a lot of substance that you can retreat into when the weather gets bad.

The pockets aren’t quite big enough for an OS map, but could fit a Harvey’s. There is a small section of soft fabric on the inside of the main zip where it joins the hood (and would potentially rub on your nose), which is a nice touch.

Facts at a Glance: Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite jacket Weight: 304g, women’s size small

304g, women’s size small Waterproofing: GoreTex Paclite, Hydrostatic head: unlisted (estimate approx 20,000)

GoreTex Paclite, Hydrostatic head: unlisted (estimate approx 20,000) Breathability: unlisted (estimate approx 20,000)

unlisted (estimate approx 20,000) Vents: no

no Hood: Deep elasticated hood with semi- stiffened peak, single adjustment point at back of head

Deep elasticated hood with semi- stiffened peak, single adjustment point at back of head Fabric: 2.5L, 100% recycled polyester

