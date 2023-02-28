This all-rounder is great for walking on hills and other terrain, all year round

Berghaus Fellmaster Ridge GTX walking boot

RRP £170

First impressions

Sturdy and handsome, the Fellmaster Ridge GTX ticks all the boxes. Smart nubuck leather uppers provide durability and support.

Are they waterproof?

The natural water-repellency of the nubuck uppers can be topped up with a spray-on treatment available from outdoor shops. If moisture makes it through the uppers, the boots are lined with Gore-Tex, making them 100% waterproof and breathable.

Fit

These quite spacious boots will suit regular to wide feet. The collar is quite high; if you feel rubbing around the ankle, drop the laces down one eyelet or lace them backwards (without crossing over on the final eyelet) before tying.

How do they feel?

Initially feeling a little boxy, the boots soon settle in and after one or two strolls it feels as if you have owned them for years – the super-soft footbed helps.

Considering the size and high-performing ankle support, the Fellmaster Ridge feels pretty light, a real advantage when moving quickly up and down uneven slopes.

Will suit…

A great all-rounder; this is a good quality boot sold at a relatively moderate price, that will keep your feet dry and comfortable in most UK environments. Reviewed by Daniel Graham.

Facts at a glance: Uppers: Nubuck

Nubuck Outsole: Anti-clogging Vibram

Anti-clogging Vibram Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Gore-Tex membrane Fitting: One size – regular to wide

One size – regular to wide Weight (pair): 1.3kg

