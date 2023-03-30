Berghaus Hyper 140 Jacket Review

The Berghaus Hyper 140 has a RRP of £200 – but check out our deal-finder for bargains:

Berghaus Hyper 140: the basics

The Berghaus Hyper 140 is a minimalist waterproof jacket designed for “fast hill activities even in the worst of weather” and makes a good choice for hikers or runners.

First impressions

Extremely light at just 141g, the Hyper 140 has a slim or running-style fit. Although Berghaus say that “nothing gets past its tough, ripstop, anti-tear exterior”, the fabric is very thin and I wouldn’t want to test my luck snagging it on gorse bushes, brambles or anything else with a sharp point. That said, if you do ever break any of your Berghaus gear, their free repair service will fix it for you. The jacket also comes with a little stuff stack for easy carrying.

How waterproof is the Berghaus Hyper 140?

The Berghaus Hyper 140 is itself very waterproof and the fabric beads well even in heavy rain, as you’d expect from a hydrostatic head of 20,000. However, it is really let down by the hood being too small to effectively protect your face.

How breathable?

With a 60,000 breathability rating, I’m astounded that the jacket has been rated so high. Although it is very breathable, it doesn’t feel more breathable than the Montane Podium, which has less than half the rating. Proof if any was wanting that breathability should be taken with a pinch of salt. There are no vents.

Fit and design features

The hood is elasticated with no adjustments – and the tiniest of stiffened peaks that doesn’t really do anything. Combined with the shallowness of the hood, the top half of my face got wet. I kept wanting to pull the hood forwards somehow or put a hat on.

The elastic around the face is quite loose which allows the wind and weather to get in. This same narrow elastic is used around back half of cuffs and back of waist band without issue.

There are two small pockets at waist level – large enough to get a hand in but not much more. Wearing a rucksack waist strap gets in the way of the zips. The inside of the pockets is mostly a fine mesh panel for added breathability and are sewn securely in place.

The main zip is sturdy and very narrow, like the OMM Kamleika jacket, with an internal storm flap.

Best for: Trail runners, fast hikers, ultralight walking in summer

Facts at a Glance: Weight : 141g, women’s size 8

: 141g, women’s size 8 Waterproofing : Hydroshell Elite, HH 20,000mm

: Hydroshell Elite, HH 20,000mm Breathability : MVTR 60,000 g/m2/24 hrs

: MVTR 60,000 g/m2/24 hrs Vents : no

: no Hood : Poor hood without adequate depth or peak

: Poor hood without adequate depth or peak Fabric: 3L, 100% Polyamide

For women

For men

