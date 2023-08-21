Campingaz Kitchen 2 Grill and Go Gas Camping Stove

Jump to product specifications

Campingaz Kitchen 2 Grill and Go Review

RRP: £150

Campingaz Kitchen 2 Grill and Go: basics

Campingaz camping stoves have been a staple of family holidays for decades, offering single, double and even triple hob options for outdoor cooking. And new for this season, the Kitchen 2 Grill and Go showcases the brand’s experience in designing portable stoves that make catering for the family an enjoyable experience. While £150 may seem like a big investment when there are much cheaper options out there, this latest product may be worth the money.

First impressions

This is a smart, sleek stove with rounded corners and a streamlined aesthetic. It stacks together neatly and comes with a handy carry bag, which makes packing the car much easier for camping trips.

Is it easy to set up?

I used a Campingaz 907 gas cylinder with hose and regulator kit (these are refillable – or rather, exchangeable – at some petrol stations). It’s always hard work twisting on the rubber pipe, but once it’s about an inch through you can secure the fastener with a cross-head screwdriver and then you’re set up for the duration.

Type of fuel?

You can connect it to a Campingaz 907 or 904 gas cylinder, using a Campingaz hose and regulator kit – or use a CV470+ Easy Clic Cartridge and a Twin Connection regulator kit, which is sold separately. The advantage of the former is that there is less waste (so better for the environment), is more economical and needs exchanging less often. The disadvantage is that it is, of course, heavy – so you’ll need a car. But if you’re considering this type of stove, chances are you’re camping for a long stay, and likely to be using one anyway.

Is it easy to use?

It is a dream. Perfect for family cooking, it has a griddle and a flatplate grill, so you can get your eggs/bacon/tomato slices going on one, and your sausages/halloumi/burgers on the other. The knobs are really good quality – it feels like you’re using a real kitchen stove – and the range of heat is comprehensive.

The piezo ignition button is positioned in the centre, and it’s tempting to grip the stove by sticking your fingers near the hob. Please don’t: as the instructions point out, Campingaz has built a safe hold into the design in each corner, so you don’t run the risk of third-degree burns.

The grill and griddle are designed to fit the rings, but of course you’re not restricted to Campingaz cookware. The metal hob stands are circular and wide, so while you won’t get a small-base pot on there, like a stovetop moka, a camping kettle will work fine to make a cafetiere of coffee. The gas is powerful at top level and the windshield effective that when I tested this on a moderately windy day, I had no trouble lighting it and hardly lost any gas.

How long does it take to boil water?

In this test, the Campingaz Kitchen 2 Grill and Go took two minutes 30 seconds to boil 500ml water using a non-stick camping pan with lid.

How long does it take to fry an egg?

I fried an egg on the flatbed grill using cooking spray, which took three minutes and didn’t stick.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – both the hob stands, and non-stick grill and griddle lift off and are washable in soapy water. The stove itself can be wiped down or sprayed as normal.

Is it good value?

I would argue that this is good value if you’re looking for a high quality stove, made well, that will last for years of family adventures.

What’s it best for?

Family or leisure camping, long stays where you want to set up your kitchen and enjoy, rather than endure, the cooking experience.

Facts at a glance: Campingaz Kitchen 2 Grill and Go Camping Stove Fuel type: Either Campingaz 907 or 904 gas cylinder or CV470+ Easy Clic Cartridge. Ensure you have the correct regulator before setting off.

Packed dimensions: 49 x 35 x 10cm

Weight: 5.3kg

Number of burners: 2

Extra features: Grill and griddle, plus easy-to-pack-inside carry bag.

