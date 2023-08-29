Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles

Excellent entry level pole that is comfortable, lightweight and easy-to-use, all at an affordable price

Product specifications

Advertisement

Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Pole Review

RRP: £49.99

Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Pole: basics

US outdoor specialists Cascade Mountain Tech offer a range of camping and snow sport gear including folding tables, coolers and lanterns. Trekking poles are a large part of the brand, with aluminium, ultra-light and fibre models available. Here on test is the Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Pole – a lightweight design with a ‘quick-locking’ mechanism. I used the poles on a week-long walking holiday in Scotland and was really impressed; it does all the basics well, with a few extras thrown in.

Are they comfortable to use?

Yes – the poles are comfortable to hold. The cork handle, with its ergonomically shaped handgrip, feels cool, light and non-abrasive. Even on hot days the handle remains dry and the grip strong. The easily adjustable wrist strap, which has a soft inner lining, offers extra support and security on steep slopes.

Easy to set up?

The three-part telescopic pole is quick and simple to set up. Unclip the locks (there are two of these), set the pole to the desired height, then snap the quick locks back in place to secure. You can adjust the tightness of the locking mechanism with a thumb screw that sits on the back of each locking mechanism – this is a useful feature on cold days when fingers are numb, or for users who don’t have the strongest finger strength.

Materials

The shaft of the pole is made from lightweight micro fibre. Combined with the cork handle, locking mechanism and tungsten carbide tip, this brings the overall pole weight to just over 221g (per pole), which puts it somewhere in the midweight category for poles we’ve previously tested. It’s nicely balanced and, like all good walking poles, enhances the natural gait rather than hinders, even on flat terrain.

Walking pole length

When fully collapsed, the pole measures 66cm in length, which is short enough for you to strap it to the side of a medium-sized pack when not in use. If you’re using a small pack, you may find the poles get in the way a bit.

Additional features

The pole comes with four sets of tip covers – rubber boot tips, mud baskets, snow baskets and small rubber tips – allowing you to adapt to the terrain and conditions of the day.

There’s also a carry case, which can come in handy if you need to pack your poles inside a bag (e.g. to get on a plane).

It’s worth noting that there is no anti-shock feature.

Facts at a glance: Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles Sold: in pairs Weight per pole: 221g / 7.8oz Materials: carbon fibre shaft, cork grip, tungsten carbide tip, rubber tip covers Type: Telescopic Length in use: up to 137cm (fully extended) Minimum pack length: 66cm (fully collapsed)

Ready to buy? Check out our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Komperdell Carbon C3 Cloud Poles

4.5 out of 5 star rating

The Komperdell Carbon C3 Cloud Pole is another carbon option to consider, but with a much heftier price tag. We were very impressed with this model on test thanks to its strong and effortlessly adjustable nature, plus it was lightweight too. Other welcomed features include the padded wrist loops and ergonomic foam grip.

While the Komperdell Carbon C3 Cloud Pole is not as affordable as many walking poles on the market, its top-quality structure makes it a premium choice. So if you’re a regular walking pole user looking to make a step up from a more beginner-friendly alternative, we’d say the C3 Cloud is worth the investment.

Advertisement

You can find more reviews in our roundup of the best walking poles for 2023, tested by experts.