Arc’teryx Beta jacket: reviewed

Arc’teryx Beta Jacket

RRP £320

This is the entry level jacket in Arc’teryx’s Beta range (with several far more technical and expensive siblings), although it still has a premium price tag. And even the basic Beta does offer excellent performance, and oozes style at the same time.

The Gore-Tex fabric is reliably waterproof and windproof, with taped seams. This weatherproof outer layer is backed by a Gore C-Knit material, supplying comfort and breathability. Lightweight but robust, the Beta can be rolled up and stashed in a pack, although it’s quite a noisily crinkly garment.

It has an excellent low-profile hood with a good peak, to keep rain off your face in all but the most horizontal conditions, and this is adjustable with a single pull-toggle on the rear. The high collar features a chin protector.

Cuffs can be tightened with Velcro wraps on the wrist, and the hem can also be secured around your hips with two toggles, to stop the coat riding up your back when you’re walking with a pack on. The exterior pockets are large enough to take a sheet map and have ‘watertight’ zips (which are not fully waterproof), and there’s a small-zipped chest pocket on the inside.

It’s a jacket designed for dynamic adventuring, with ‘no-lift’ gussets on the underarms that allow you to reach up without exposing your lower back or stomach to the elements. The materials used meet Bluesign sustainability criteria, but they’re not recycled. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 300-350g depending on size

300-350g depending on size Fabric: Gore-Tex with Gore C-Knit backing

Gore-Tex with Gore C-Knit backing Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with rear adjustment

Peaked, with rear adjustment Pockets: Two large hand pockets and one internal chest pocket

Also consider:

Häglofs L.I.M ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket

If you’re prepared to make an investment, Häglofs’ L.I.M ZT Trek GTX Pro jacket for men and women offers serious protection in all conditions. Made for backpack wearers, it has a hydrostatic head rating of 28,000mm, which means that however much water you throw at it, you’ll be dry inside. The hood has three adjustment points, meaning you’ll get the perfect protection for your head and neck, and a high collar to match.

Rab Arc Eco Waterproof Jacket

A brilliant rain jacket that’s 100% recycled and recyclable. It’s breathable, has an excellent hood with three points of adjustment, and has a hydrostatic head rating of 22,000mm. An excellent mid-range option if you’re not looking for a serious investment for your outdoor adventures.

