Weighing just 335g, this down hoodie is light, but it's also warm and breathable. A cosy hood, well-designed pockets and smooth-sliding zippers add further value to this technical jacket, making it a great addition to your outdoor gear wardrobe, whether you're a hiker, climber, camper or dog walker

Arc’Teryx Cerium Hoody, rrp £350

The Cerium Hoody – previously the Cerium LT Hoody – is a lightweight down hoodie suitable for year-round use. It is a technical jacket designed to deliver outstanding warmth for minimal weight.

In wet conditions the Cerium can be worn as a midlayer, with a waterproof shell jacket over the top. In dry conditions the jacket can be worn as your outer layer, offering excellent warmth and wind resistance.

Canadian design company Arc’Teryx are known for their high-quality, technical outdoor gear, so we were excited to put one of their latest releases to the test. Read on to see how the Cerium Hoody fared.

How warm is it?

The Cerium is insulated with 1000 fill grey goose down. This is highly efficient natural insulation that compacts well and offers excellent warmth to weight. My first impressions were that the jacket felt quite thin, but as soon as I put it on I was amazed at just how warm it was. The are no obvious cold spots, which can sometimes be an issue with down jackets.

How heavy is it?

Considering the warmth offered by this jacket, it’s incredibly lightweight. A men’s medium weighs 335g, which is about as heavy as two oranges, 10 slices of bread, or 50 pencils.

This is all down to Arc’Teryx’s choice of materials, namely the light, durable 15D Arato outer and the responsibly-sourced 1000 fill-power grey goose down.

Is it breathable?

Yes, very. The lightweight down and outer, despite being extremely warm, make the Cerium breathable. Even on stiff accents I had very few instances of overheating.

If you do begin to overheat, the main zipper – which slides very easily without snagging – can be pulled down to provide further ventilation.

It is waterproof?

No – like most down jackets. The outer fabric is moisture-resistant, and can handle light drizzle but shouldn’t be relied upon for keeping you dry. A waterproof shell jacket can be worn over the top in wet weather.

How durable is it?

The zippers, despite being tiny, are really robust, and the outer deals well with scrapes and scratches. In all, the jacket has stood up well in wind, rain (beneath a shell) and cold.

What’s the fit like?

The jacket fits pretty true to size: perhaps ever so slightly smaller. The fit is relatively close. This is a real asset when it comes to layering, as it’s not too bulking to overlay with a shell jacket.

The cuffs are stretchy and there is an adjustable hem cord, which helps keep the warmth in and drafts out.

Is the hood any good?

The insulated helmet-compatible StormHood provides coverage without affecting peripheral vision. A drawcord with a single pull adjuster at the back of the hood allows you to tighten it to your head. This is particularly useful on gusty hilltops, allowing the hood to hold securely. The peak isn’t stiffened.

Are there pockets?

The Cerium has three pockets: one internal zippered security pocket and two hand pockets with zippers. The internal pocket is a nice, secure place to keep valuables, such as your wallet, phone or GPS. The hand pockets are comfortable and roomy, and the zippers slide without snagging despite their diminutive size. Both outer pockets are just large enough to fit an OS Map.

Additional features

The jacket can be compressed into a stuff-sack, which is attached to the internal zip pocket. This reduces the jacket’s volume considerably and means it takes up very little room in your rucksack when you’re not wearing it.

Is the down ethically sourced?

The Cerium is a Responsible Down Standard (RDS) product. This mean it contains feathers and down from certified farms, ensuring that the feathers and the duvet used derive from geese and ducks raised in compliance with the principles and criteria of animal welfare.

How sustainable is the jacket?

The Cerium contains recycled nylon and materials that meet the Bluesign criteria. The dying method uses significantly less water and energy in the dyeing process.

The jacket contains bio-derived material from 60% castor bean oil, yielding the same benefits as synthetic nylon while reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

Value for money

The Cerium has an RRP of £350, putting it at the upper end of the price scale. There’s no doubting it’s an expensive jacket, but for anyone looking for a versatile and technical midlayer with excellent warmth and breathability, the Cerium is a superb option.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £350

£350 Weight: 335g (men’s medium)

335g (men’s medium) Fabric: nylon.

nylon. Insulation: 850 fill European white goose down – RDS down.

850 fill European white goose down – RDS down. Hood: Adjustable, down insulated, hemet-compatible

Adjustable, down insulated, hemet-compatible Pockets: Internal zippered security pocket. Two hand pockets with zippers

Ready to buy?

