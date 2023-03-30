OMM Kamleika jacket reviewed

The OMM Kamleika jacket has a RRP of £200. Try our deal-finder for a competitive price…

OMM Kamleika jacket: basics

OMM (‘Original Mountain Marathon’) invented stretch waterproof technology 20 years ago. The Kamleika was the first waterproof to fully stretch, and is now in its fifth generation. It’s designed for mountain runners, but fast hikers might also enjoy this jacket in the right conditions.

First impressions

The OMM Kamleika jacket looks and feels very different to the rest of the waterproofs in our 2023 test – more like a softshell than a traditional waterproof shell jacket.

How waterproof is the OMM Kamleika?

This lightweight waterproof does not bead in the same way as you’d expect a hardshell jacket but it does keep you dry. The waterproof rating is 20,000 and it performed well even in very wet weather.

How breathable?

The jacket feels just like wearing a mid-weight softshell. There are no vents, but even when running they didn’t feel needed. The breathability rating is 20,000.

Fit and design features

Designed for mountain runners, this is a very slim-fitting jacket, especially in the arms. For longer arms or a bit more room, size up. Equally, look at the OMM size guide, done by height, and if you’re on the border go up for more length. Personally, I was happy with the fit for running in but could have done with slightly longer arms if not using the thumb hole.

The hood is good, with a single back adjustment toggle and light elastic around the face. This makes the fit quite spacious around the side of the face – which is great for visibility but can also be a bit damp. The hood has a stiffened peak which keeps its shape well, and again is a little on the high side for visibility.

The arm cuffs have long hook-and-loop straps, which are cut to double as thumb holes. Using the thumb holes keeps the arms nicely in place while running, but leaves a gap at the wrist if you don’t use them. It’s an acquired taste, so if you don’t like thumb holes this probably isn’t your jacket.

There are two adjustment toggles on the waist band and two hand pockets that are made of fine mesh inside.

The main zip is narrow and backed up with an internal storm flap. There is a good tactile zip pull but it may be a bit fiddly to zip up with cold hands or gloves.

Best for: Running or fast hiking.

Facts at a Glance: OMM Kamleika jacket Weight: 220g, women’s size XS

220g, women’s size XS Waterproofing: Kamleika Nylon 4 Way stretch, HH 20,000mm

Kamleika Nylon 4 Way stretch, HH 20,000mm Breathability: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs

20,000 g/m2/24 hrs Vents: no

no Hood: Great hood with stiffened peak and single adjustment toggle at back

Great hood with stiffened peak and single adjustment toggle at back Fabric: nylon-faced fabric





Also consider…

Berghaus Hyper 140 jacket

RRP £200

This minimalist waterproof jacket designed for swift-moving hikers and trail runners. Like the Kamleika above, it has a slim fit that won’t allow for bulky layers beneath, but if you’re running or hiking in the right conditions, that low-profile fit is pleasant to wear. The extremely low weight of 141g is achieved with the use of a very fine fabric with a high breathability rating.

There are two small hand pockets at waist level. The main zip is sturdy and very narrow, like the OMM Kamleika jacket, with an internal storm flap. The hood is small though – read our detailed review to find out more.





Then check out more reviews of lightweight waterproof jackets by BBC Countryfile Magazine testers.