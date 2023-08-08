Deuter Trail 22 backpack

Designed for vigorous days out in the hills – but a good option for less energetic pursuits, too. Mesh fabric on the hip belt, shoulder straps and back makes the pack breathable, and its close-fitting nature, and flexible frame, allows loads to be distributed evenly through your body, improving comfort.

The main compartment can be accessed via a draw-string opening at the top of the pack, or more conveniently from a two-way zip on the front. There is extra storage in the lid and room for a map in the zipped side pocket. Another elasticated pocket on the outside of the pack offers an ideal spot for a small water bottle.

Additional features – including a detachable rain cover, an SOS label and loops for attaching carabiners, a helmet and hiking poles – increase the adventure value of the Trail 22. The pack is also free of harmful PFC chemicals, reflecting Deuter’s ambition to become entirely PFC-free by summer 2020. DG.

The women’s version is the Trail 20 SL, which is two litres smaller than the men’s Trail 22 but includes all of the same features.

Other features: Hydration system compatible.

VERDICT: Comfortable, well-featured pack ideal for fast walkers. DG.

Vaude Brenta 30 backpack

This excellent unisex pack ticks almost all the boxes. It’s extremely comfortable, with a lightweight frame, well-ventilated mesh back panel and wide belt to spread the load on your hips.

The back length is easily adjustable to help you get a perfect fit. It copes easily with heavier loads – 6kg felt much lighter in this pack than in some of the others tested. (Vaude recommend a maximum load of 8kg.)

The whole main compartment is easily accessible via a long zip. Oddly, only one side of the belt has a pocket.

The fabric is partly recycled, and free of harmful PFC chemicals.

All that really holds it back is the slightly dull appearance; the big front stretch pocket for example is very useful for waterproof gear … but looks a little ugly.

Other features include a rain cover, compression straps, spacious top pocket, front pole loops. The Brent 30 is also hydration-system compatible, meaning it’s designed to slip in a water-carrier with drinking tube.