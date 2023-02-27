Brand Ecosse Capriolo walking boot

These boots score high for old-school style and finish, and are great for easy walks – just don't ask too much of them

Brandecosse Capriolo boot

RRP £199

Advertisement

First impressions

The first thing that strikes you about the Capriolo – designed in Scotland, ‘hand-made’ in Italy – is the clean and unfussy appearance. These are the best-looking boots I have tried in a long time; the classic styling and simple muted colour scheme have a retro feel.

The finish seems excellent; the soft leather pleats in the bellows tongue and trim over the over the ankle, for example.

Based on an approach shoe, but with added ankle collar, the shoe’s lack of bulk adds some welcome versatility – they are quite suitable for wearing with jeans to the pub, for example, where other hiking boots would look and feel distinctly clumpy.

Despite the low profile, they offer some decent protection: those suede uppers are substantial, and the rubber toecap reassuringly stiff.

Are they waterproof?

Waterproofing is decent, but after a soaking some damp crept in around the upper laces. Adding a waterproofing treatment to the uppers helped.

Do they grip well?

The tough Vibram outsole is generally grippy, but the relatively shallow lugs struggled for traction on slippery mud.

Will they fit me?

Perfect for regular width and relatively low-volume feet. Like climbing shoes, the lacing reaches almost to the toecap, helping you achieve a close fit right down to the toebox. Three pairs of lacing hooks on the collar helps achieve a secure fit around the ankle.

If your feet are wide or of fuller shape, you might find the fit a little close: try before you buy.

How do they feel?

The Capriolo’s aforementioned low profile is achieved primarily through the unusual expedient of virtually dispensing with a midsole – the usual layer of cushioning between the outsole and the insole.

In consequence they lack the ‘platform’ that generally supports the upper on other boots. This brings the foot visibly closer to the ground, for good ‘trail feel’.

Brandecosse say the boots do retain an ‘impact-absorbing micro-midsole’ – but this is very firm indeed. In practice, a chunky memory-foam insole provides almost all the cushioning.

On short to moderate walks, this works fine, and the added trail-feel is enjoyable.

But after more five miles or so on mixed surfaces, the relative lack of cushioning began to punish my feet, especially in the forefoot. On hard trails or with a heavy pack, the effect would be more obvious still.

Will suit:

Great for walkers who prefer short distances, and a capable all-round boot for outdoor activities. Reviewed by Joe Pontin.

Facts at a glance…

Uppers: Italian suede

Italian suede Outsole: Vibram Friction

Vibram Friction Midsole: ‘Micro-midsole’

‘Micro-midsole’ Waterproofing: Sympatex H2Out linings

Sympatex H2Out linings Fitting: Regular to narrow

Regular to narrow Weight: 490g each

Advertisement

Also consider…

Ariat Skyline Mid waterproof boot

If you’re looking for a traditional-looking leather boot – but one that you can travel with confidence over greater distances than the Capriolo above – then it’s worth checking out the Skyline Mid from American gear maker Ariat. It’s extremely comfortable, thanks to the a gel-cushioned footbed, and the handsome full-grain leather uppers protect your feet when the going is hard. If you’d like to hear more, read our full-length review.

Keen NXIS Explorer walking boot

RRP £159.99

The classic look continues with KEEN’s NXIS Explorer boot. The uppers are made of bonny, cinnamon- coloured leather. And the boot it instantly comfortable, with padded tongue and well cushioned EVA midsole, and striking light to wear. There’s also plenty of space inside for a higher-volume foot.