Cotswold Wychwood Low walking shoe review

You're after an affordable walking boot for ambles and easy rambles. The Cotswold Wychwood Low looks the part, but how does it perform on the muddy trails of the Brecon Beacons? Rob Slade tries a pair

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0
Walking shoes

Published:

Our review

Comfortable, with good cushioning around the ankle and tongue, but a few issues, too.
Pros: Comfortable thanks to flexibility and cushioning
Low price
Includes recycled materials
Cons: Sizing runs small
Traction not the best
Tongue not waterproof
The men’s Wychwood Low comes in brown or black; the women’s in grey or navy. Image: Steve Sayers

RRP £69.99

Cotswold Wychwood Low walking shoe: basics

Despite being founded back in 1976, Cotswold Shoes has actually only been creating dedicated walking shoes for around a decade. The Gloucestershire company, named after the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the south of England, first made a name for itself with its highly-sought after golf shoes, followed by lifestyle shoes, wellies and then hiking footwear.

First impressions

The Wychwood Low shoe on test here has echoes of classic country styling, with an understated brown colourway that’s likely to be a hit for some but not for others.

Reviewer Rob Slade tackles a wet trail. Image: Steve Sayers

Are they waterproof?

An own-brand waterproof lining is included to keep the weather at bay, which it seems to do well, but I did notice water ingress around the tongue, so it’s possible that the lining doesn’t extend to this part of the shoe.

Image: Steve Sayers

Do they grip well?

Just how good is it at keeping you the right way up? Well the grip doesn’t inspire a huge amount of confidence in wet, slippery mud, but is more than adequate on well-maintained trails and paths.

Will they fit you?

Upon pulling them on, one thing was immediately apparent – these shoes run small. So small, in fact, that my toes were bunching up in the toe box, so I’d definitely encourage sizing up.

Adjusting the lacing for a secure fit proved tricky. Image: Steve Sayers

In a further peculiar twist, even though the shoes run small, I did experience some heel slippage when treading through thick mud, and the lacing system didn’t feel quite as secure as many other options, so definitely try before you buy.

Reviewer Rob felt the heel slip inside the shoe when walking in mud. Image: Steve Sayers

Are they comfortable?

Sizing issues aside, the shoes felt rather nice once on, with plenty of cushioning around the ankle and tongue, plus lots of flexibility in the midsole. While that makes for a comfortable ride, it does mean you don’t get quite so much support or protection underfoot. As such, they’d not be my first choice for mountainous terrain, nor any walking that involved scrambling.

The softish toe bumper. Image: Steve Sayers

Meanwhile the mesh upper found on top of that lining is likely to be more breathable than suede or leather in the summer. It’s accompanied by a toe bumper, but it’s pretty malleable so is unlikely to offer serious protection, and we have question marks over just how durable that upper will be.

Best for: occasional short walks.

Facts at a glance: Cotswold Wychwood Low walking shoe

  • Uppers: Recycled plastic and synthetic materials (made from 85% of RPET [recycled plastic bottles])
  • Outsole: Own brand
  • Midsole: Not stated
  • Waterproofing: Own brand
  • Fit: Normal
  • Weight: 426g (UK size 11)

Still looking for the right walking shoe? Then check out our guide to the best walking shoes around.

Authors

Rob Slade in the countryside

Rob Slade

Outdoor gear reviewer and content editor

Rob has been reviewing outdoor gear for over eight years and was previously editor of Adventure Travel magazine, but currently works as a content editor for 220 Triathlon.

