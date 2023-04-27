Cotswold Wychwood Low walking shoe review

Comfortable, with good cushioning around the ankle and tongue, but a few issues, too.

RRP £69.99

Advertisement

Cotswold Wychwood Low walking shoe: basics

Despite being founded back in 1976, Cotswold Shoes has actually only been creating dedicated walking shoes for around a decade. The Gloucestershire company, named after the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the south of England, first made a name for itself with its highly-sought after golf shoes, followed by lifestyle shoes, wellies and then hiking footwear.

First impressions

The Wychwood Low shoe on test here has echoes of classic country styling, with an understated brown colourway that’s likely to be a hit for some but not for others.

Are they waterproof?

An own-brand waterproof lining is included to keep the weather at bay, which it seems to do well, but I did notice water ingress around the tongue, so it’s possible that the lining doesn’t extend to this part of the shoe.

Do they grip well?

Just how good is it at keeping you the right way up? Well the grip doesn’t inspire a huge amount of confidence in wet, slippery mud, but is more than adequate on well-maintained trails and paths.

Will they fit you?

Upon pulling them on, one thing was immediately apparent – these shoes run small. So small, in fact, that my toes were bunching up in the toe box, so I’d definitely encourage sizing up.

In a further peculiar twist, even though the shoes run small, I did experience some heel slippage when treading through thick mud, and the lacing system didn’t feel quite as secure as many other options, so definitely try before you buy.

Are they comfortable?

Sizing issues aside, the shoes felt rather nice once on, with plenty of cushioning around the ankle and tongue, plus lots of flexibility in the midsole. While that makes for a comfortable ride, it does mean you don’t get quite so much support or protection underfoot. As such, they’d not be my first choice for mountainous terrain, nor any walking that involved scrambling.

Meanwhile the mesh upper found on top of that lining is likely to be more breathable than suede or leather in the summer. It’s accompanied by a toe bumper, but it’s pretty malleable so is unlikely to offer serious protection, and we have question marks over just how durable that upper will be.

Best for: occasional short walks.

Facts at a glance: Cotswold Wychwood Low walking shoe Uppers: Recycled plastic and synthetic materials (made from 85% of RPET [recycled plastic bottles])

Recycled plastic and synthetic materials (made from 85% of RPET [recycled plastic bottles]) Outsole: Own brand

Own brand Midsole: Not stated

Not stated Waterproofing: Own brand

Own brand Fit: Normal

Normal Weight: 426g (UK size 11)

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…

Buy now for women

Buy now for men

Also consider…

Columbia Peakfreak II Mid Outdry

RRP £125

If you are looking to clock up plenty of miles and are ready to invest in something more capable and probably more durable than the Wychwood Low, consider this hybrid shoe/boot from US gear maker Columbia. It’s very waterproof, and the excellent lacing system helps deliver a secure and comfortable fit. A grippy outsole and a little bit of extra ankle support give you plenty of confidence over longer distances. For more info, check out our more detailed review of the Peakfreak II Mid Outdry.

Ready to buy? then check out our deal-finder…

Advertisement

Still looking for the right walking shoe? Then check out our guide to the best walking shoes around.