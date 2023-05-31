Inov-8 Trailfly G 270 V2 trail running shoe

Wider forefoot box may not suit those with narrow-feet (the shoe is rated 5 which is Inov-8's widest fit) 0mm drop can require some adjustment to running form

RRP £150

A successor to the Trailfly G 270, the updated V2 version by Inov-8 is incredibly light and comfortable to run in, while still offering excellent grip on muddy trails.

Launched earlier this year, the original G270 design has been slightly tweaked to provide the V2 upper with better stretch thanks to a more durable and quick-drying mesh material. I’m narrow-footed so didn’t really need the spacious forefoot and found I had to lace the shoe quite tightly, but wider-footed runners might find this update helpful. The tongue is also longer with more padding but whether this is an improvement on the original design is hard to say. Offering some water-resistance across wet grass, the shoe isn’t water-proof shoe as it is designed for more hard-packed trails.

I often find trail running shoes can feel a little on the clumpy side and generally prefer a lighter shoe that encourages a mid-foot landing and feels responsive. This is where Inov-8 does well as its trail shoes tend to be lightweight without comprising on support, cushioning or grip, and at just 270g in weight the G270 V2 is no exception. The shoe has a 0mm drop, which can take some getting used to (unless you want to punish your ankles and calves) so it is worth building up the distance gradually to allow time for your muscles to adjust. The benefit of a low-drop is speed, as it encourages the runner to run in a more natural way and promotes a better running form. As a result, the G270 V2 is perhaps more suited to more experienced trail runners.

Setting off for a shortish trail run as an initial test I was pleased to find the shoe instantly felt comfortable as a well-loved pair of running shoes, but also had the bouncy energy of a new shoe thanks to the foam cushioning and bouncy footbed. With 4mm rubber lugs, I felt confident in the G270 V2 being up to the job of keeping me upright on muddy Somerset trails. The shoe didn’t disappoint, and it was excellent fun running – or flying downhill and along woodland trails feeling confident in the sole’s grip.

Overall, this is a great pair of shoes ideal for experienced trail runners aiming to run fast on hard-packed and muddy trails.

Facts at a glance: Inov-8 Trailfly Ultra G 270 V2 trail running shoe • Designed for: faster trail running and ultra running • Fit: wide – 5 on Inov8’s 1–5 width scale (5 being the widest). • Weight: 270g • Waterproofing: not waterproof • Colours: blue/grey, green/black, peach, graphite black.

