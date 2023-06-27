Mountain Warehouse Hurricane Extreme Mens IsoGrip Boots review

Not 100% waterproof in long periods of heavy rain Could do with a bit more cushioning on the footbed Narrow fit (con if you have wide feet)

Cons: Not 100% waterproof in long periods of heavy rain Could do with a bit more cushioning on the footbed Narrow fit (con if you have wide feet)

Hurricane Extreme Mens IsoGrip Boots retails at £179, but check out our deal-finder for bargains…

Hurricane Extreme Mens IsoGrip Boots: basics

The Hurricane Extreme IsoGrip Boots combine a leather upper with a lightweight phylon midsole and flexible rubber outsole. The result is a solid all-rounder and a decent option for walking in Britain through the seasons. For anyone wishing to travel long distances with a heavy pack, I’d recommend a boot with a little more cushioning on the footbed.

First impressions

A handsome, traditional-looking boot that feels light with a moderate level of protection and support around the ankle and toe. Good cushioning around the ankle and on the tongue of the boot.

Are they waterproof?

A durable leather upper combined with the IsoDry membrane gives the Hurricane Extreme IsoGrip Boots a fairly standard level of waterproofing, meaning they can withstand moderate showers and shallow puddles but – like a lot of boots – struggle to keep water completely at bay in periods of sustained heavy rain, wet grass and deep puddles.

Do they grip well?

Mountain Warehouse are keen to emphasise the Isogrip outsoles, so much so that it’s even in the name. The Isogrip outsoles have been specially developed to be long lasting and tough, and according to Mountain Warehouse should withstand 5,000 miles of walking. I can’t vouch for this (yet), however I was impressed with the level of grip and the robustness of the outsole, which dealt well with muddy trails and enabled me to move nimbly over rocky terrain.

Will they fit me?

The Hurricane Extreme Mens IsoGrip Boots don’t come in half sizes. I’m usually a UK 10.5 and opted for a 10, which proved a bit on the cosy side. For anyone falling between sizes, I’d recommend rounding up rather than down. The boots are also quite narrow – if you have wide feet, these may not be for you.

How do they feel?

Assuming the boots fit you, the feel is good. The eyelets run all the way to the top of the boot, allowing your to lace up above your ankle, securing your foot. The cushioning around the ankle and tongue offers additional comfort and support.

If you like to walk 10-miles plus a day you may find the footbed a little unforgiving, especially if you’re carrying a heavy pack. For anyone doing short to moderate-level walks, this should be less of an issue.

Best for: all-rounder with good grip, a solid option of walking in Britain.

Facts at a glance: Mountain Warehouse Hurricane Extreme Mens IsoGrip Boots RRP : £179

: £179 Uppers : Leather upper – it’s durable and long-lasting

: Leather upper – it’s durable and long-lasting Outsole : rubber outsole

: rubber outsole Midsole: Phylon Midsole – lightweight, flexible & cushioning foam

