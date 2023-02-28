Ruggedly handsome boots that offer protection, grip and sustainable materials – but walkers may also find them cumbersome

Palladium x Finisterre Pallatrooper Hiker WP+ boot

RRP £170

First impressions

Chunky. The big black recycled rubber rand and outsole is probably the dominant feature of an unusual pair of hiking boots, the result of a ‘collab’ between French boot maker Palladium and style-conscious UK outdoor brand Finisterre, which is known for its eco-campaigns.

Sure enough the Pallatrooper Hiker features an interesting combination of relatively earth-friendly materials. The tongue and uppers in the forefoot are made of recycled polyurethane ‘leather’ and waxed organic canvas covers the ankle. A waterproof ‘bootie’ lining is made from recycled materials.

Finish is impressive and the Pallatrooper Hiker seems very robust and likely to last an age.

Are they waterproof?

That big rubber rand around the boot is of course superbly waterproof. But canvas covers the ankle, and canvas is never going to hold back moisture forever. Nevertheless, the Sympatex waterproof lining works pretty well.

Do they grip well?

Huge knobbly lugs provide very good grip, even in mud and snow. The rand sweeps around the whole boot and offers substantial protection from bumps and scrapes and puddles.

Will they fit me?

Best for regular to wide feet. There are no half sizes, but despite going down a half-size, I found these boots roomy. If you have slim feet, you will want to tighten the laces – but you may find this hampered by the unusual positioning of the tongue. It sits outside the uppers – so as you tighten the laces beyond a certain point, the tongue gets concertinaed and creased beneath them.

How do they feel?

Materials are robust and substantial, so your feet feel very well protected. The merino wool lining on insole provides some pleasant warmth.

But all that rubber in particular makes these strikingly heavy boots. The bulky outsoles are unwieldy. You never really forget you’re wearing them. I certainly would not walk to walk far in the Pallatrooper Hiker.

Will suit…

Slow and easy outdoor activities when weather is cold or wet: short walks, mooching in markets, birdwatching and so on.

Facts at a glance… Uppers: Organic canvas, polyurethane ‘leather’

Organic canvas, polyurethane ‘leather’ Outsole: Recycled rubber

Recycled rubber Insole: Merino-wool lined EVA foam

Merino-wool lined EVA foam Waterproofing: Sympatex membrane

Sympatex membrane Fitting: Regular to wide

Regular to wide Weight: My size 11 boots weighed in at xxx.

