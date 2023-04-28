Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boot review

Great traction and weather protection, but issues with fit and comfort let these boots down

Over the years Salomon has become known for constructing footwear that delivers exceptional levels of comfort straight out of the box. That’s often been paired to great effect with quality tech, as looks to be the case here, but did it live up to its billing?

First impressions

When first pulling these boots out of their box their styling looked reminiscent of the sort of boots you see people wear in sci-fi films, such is the futuristic look. However, there are four colourways available, including a more subtle all-black version.

Looks-aside, the inclusion of top tech such as Gore-Tex, Salomon’s quick-lace system and an aggressive Contagrip outsole suggested we might have a decent boot on our hands.

Are they waterproof?

Moving onto the testing, which took place largely in the Brecon Beacons and on the Cotswold Way, let’s first take a look at the boot’s waterproof performance.

As you’d expect from a boot with a Gore-Tex lining, we had no issues with water ingress. The lining does its job well, but is also backed up by a durable water repellent (DWR) treatment that sees water bead up on the face fabric.

These treatments do need regular cleaning and reproofing to continue working effectively, but we’ve not yet seen any degradation in performance during our test period.

Do they grip well?

Traction is all important for a great boot, and the Mud Contagrip outsole does a good job here. It kept me upright in a range of conditions including Dee or damp mud, but aggressive may not be quite as well suited to slick rock.

Will they fit me?

I’ve rarely had any issues with the fit of Salomon shoes, and that’s coming from someone with low-volume, slightly wider than normal feet.

But despite Salomon stating these shoes have a ‘standard’ fit, I found them to be slightly on the narrow side (see picture, above).

This meant that my feet didn’t quite feel as planted as with other options I’ve tested in the past, with the edges of my feet appearing to hang over the sole unit itself.

While this didn’t cause us any major comfort issues on hikes, it was a minor nuisance that didn’t go away. With that in mind, as always, try before you buy.

The other issue I had with the Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid is the lacing system. While I’ve appreciated the Quicklace system on some of the brand’s shoes over the years, I didn’t get on with it quite so well here.

That’s because it felt hard to get a secure but comfortable fit, particularly around the top of the boot. It proved challenging to pull the tongue in against the ankle and keep it there, with the top part of the boot fitting quite loosely.

When you do try to achieve a tighter fit, the thin laces can start to dig into your feet somewhat.

How do they feel?

In addition to the issues with fit, I also found the amount of support on offer to be lacking somewhat. This is because there’s not much structure to the boot’s upper. There appears to be a shank that runs just beyond the midfoot, however, that does offer some support underfoot.

The forefoot area is then pretty flexible, which helps with a natural, unimpeded walking gait. That said, this flexibility isn’t hugely helpful for any scrambling efforts.

Meanwhile, the padding around the ankle is okay but the big firm lumps on each side of the boot felt a little jarring at first.

After some wearing in the comfort levels are okay and the firm padding eases up, but the issues with lacing and a secure fit remain.

Will suit…

If the shape of the shoe works for your feet and you get on well with the lacing system then these boots would take care of you for most forms of mountain hiking and hill walking.

However, they wouldn’t be my first recommendation if you intend to tackle lots of rocky terrain and scrambling.

Facts at a glance: Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid GTX RRP: £165

£165 Uppers: Textile/synthetic upper

Textile/synthetic upper Outsole: Rubber Mud Contagrip

Rubber Mud Contagrip Midsole: EnergyCell EVA Foam

EnergyCell EVA Foam Waterproofing: Gore-Tex

Gore-Tex Fit: Standard

Standard Weight: 457g (UK size 11.5)

