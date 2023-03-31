Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX hiking shoe review
Looking for a reliable, waterproof hiking shoe? Rob Slade puts the Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX through its paces
Published:
Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX: basics
First impressions
Are they waterproof?
Do they grip well?
Will they fit me?
While I’ve sometimes found Salomon’s quick lace system awkward when trying to get a precise fit along the length of the shoe, that wasn’t the case here. The result was a secure fit that felt supportive and stable, particularly with the help of the ‘Advanced Chassis’ and ‘Active Support’ feature (the ‘wings’ on each side that connect to the lacing system to help keep the foot in place).
Are they comfortable?
Are they good value?
- RRP: £130
- Uppers: Synthetic
- Outsole: All Terrain Contagrip
- Midsole: EnergyCell EVA Foam
- Waterproofing: Gore-Tex
- Fit: Standard
- Weight: 420g (UK size 11)
Hoka Anacapa Low GTX walking shoe
RRP £140
French gear firm Hoka One One’s chunky soles may not be to everyone’s taste, but the Anacapa Low GTX – like many of the other shoes they make – is lightweight, supportive and comfortable. The Vibram Megagrip outsole’s Meta-Rocker design propels you forward subtly by encouraging the foot to roll. The 5mm lugs grip nicely, and a Gore-Tex membrane keeps your feet dry. The black colourway we tried (pictured above) is a little dull, but others are available. To find out more read tester Rob Slade’s detailed review of the Hoka Anacapa GTX Low.
