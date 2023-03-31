Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX hiking shoe review

A comfortable and versatile shoe, but one that’s not without its flaws.

The Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX shoe officially retails at £130. Our deal-finder helps you search for a competitive price…

Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX: basics

Worn by some of the world’s best trail runners, French firm Salomon has become a very popular brand over the past decade or so, with many of its hiking models known for the exceptional comfort straight out of the box. While that’s often still the case, over the past few years many walkers have begun to comment on the lack of durability of some lines. So what’s the deal here?

First impressions

Striking design in a graphic pattern with substantial brace in the mid foot. A very effective toe bumper offers adequate protection up front.

Are they waterproof?

The Gore-Tex lining did its job well, as expected.

Do they grip well?

Down below, the Contagrip outside’s chevron-styled lugs kept me upright and feeling confident in a range of conditions, though in the past I’ve found similar sole units from Salomon to be a little slippery on wet rock.

Will they fit me?

Some online reviewers have suggested the fit felt a little narrow, but my regular-width feet felt fine. In general, fit felt true to size, on the whole, but if you’re typically cutting it close you might want to size up slightly. We’d just advise trying it before buying to check if it feels comfortable for you.

While I’ve sometimes found Salomon’s quick lace system awkward when trying to get a precise fit along the length of the shoe, that wasn’t the case here. The result was a secure fit that felt supportive and stable, particularly with the help of the ‘Advanced Chassis’ and ‘Active Support’ feature (the ‘wings’ on each side that connect to the lacing system to help keep the foot in place).

Are they comfortable?

As I’ve experienced with Salomon shoes in the past, comfort was high with an adequate amount of cushioning around the ankle collar and tongue. There’s also reasonable cushioning underfoot, which combines well with a flexible ride to ensure your feet don’t fatigue too quickly.

Are they good value?

Check out customer reviews online and it appears that reasonable number of shoe owners have felt let down by the durability of the X Ultra. While I’ve not had any issues in my test period, it is something to consider if you plan to cover a lot of miles in a short space of time.

Best for… The X Ultra 4 GTX is a versatile shoe that’ll handle a range of scenarios, and it’ll largely keep you supported and protected from the world itself, but perhaps look elsewhere if long-term durability is high on your list of priorities.

Facts at a glance: Salomon X Ultra GTX hiking shoe RRP: £130

£130 Uppers: Synthetic

Synthetic Outsole: All Terrain Contagrip

All Terrain Contagrip Midsole: EnergyCell EVA Foam

EnergyCell EVA Foam Waterproofing: Gore-Tex

Gore-Tex Fit: Standard

Standard Weight: 420g (UK size 11)

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…

Buy now for men Buy now for women Also consider… Hoka Anacapa Low GTX walking shoe RRP £140 French gear firm Hoka One One’s chunky soles may not be to everyone’s taste, but the Anacapa Low GTX – like many of the other shoes they make – is lightweight, supportive and comfortable. The Vibram Megagrip outsole’s Meta-Rocker design propels you forward subtly by encouraging the foot to roll. The 5mm lugs grip nicely, and a Gore-Tex membrane keeps your feet dry. The black colourway we tried (pictured above) is a little dull, but others are available. To find out more read tester Rob Slade’s detailed review of the Hoka Anacapa GTX Low. Ready to buy? Then try our deal-finder… Still looking for the perfect walking shoes? Then check out more BBC Countryfile Magazine walking and hiking shoe reviews.