Heimplanet Fistral Classic 1-2 Person tent review

Pump not included with tent Mesh inner, so less warm On the bulky side for backpacking

RRP £599

Basics

Heimplanet is a Hamburg-based company that first really caught the eye of the design world with the launch of their radical new tent The Cave in 2010, featuring a boldly styled external structure of pneumatic tubes.

Like the Cave, the Fistral is a freestanding dome tent with an inflatable frame. Great for car camping weekends but tricky to split between two for carrying, this weatherproof, durable tent offers UK 2-season protection.

First impressions

The poles in this tent have been replaced by sturdy inflatable chambers. This gives it an unusual look but it’s a clever system that will bend rather than break in the wind. There are two generous entry points, which will allow most people to crouch rather than crawl inside.

This tent comes in at a similar price point to the Big Agnes Copper Spur Bikepack and the MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 and offers much the same internal and porch space. With a wider mesh inner, it may not feel as warm as the Hubba Hubba but it has a higher waterproof rating.

How weatherproof is it?

This tent boasts a 40-denier flysheet with impressive 5000 mm waterproofing as well as a sturdy, high-walled inner floor. With no poles to risk bending or breaking, the Heimplanet Fistral has been designed to withstand high winds as well as rain. The impressive height, closable ventilation vents and mesh inner will help keep condensation issues to a minimum but could also reduce warmth. The inflation system has two chambers to keep the tent upright should one chamber develop a fault.

Is it easy to pitch?

This tent will initially be an outer first pitch but the inner and outer can be left together for subsequent pitches. The double action mini pump (not included) is efficient and reasonably compact.

Heimplanet also offer a double action floor pump. If you’re bikepacking, you can opt to inflate the chambers with a bike pump, but this will require the pump adaptor (included) and plenty of exertion.

Is there a porch?

This tent has two generous porches with room for rucksacks, boots and cooking equipment. The porches do not have groundsheet cover unless you purchase the optional footprint.

What’s the inner tent like?

For its pack size and weight, the Heimplanet Fistral is comfortable. It gives a closer sideways sleep than some but offers plenty of sitting-up headroom and adequate sleeping length for two adults. This tent doesn’t have many gear storage options, but the two side porches offer additional space.

Is it easy to pack?

With no poles to fold, the Heimplanet Fistral is particularly quick to strike. For full deflation, roll it so the air intakes end up on the outside of the bundle. With the inner and outer together this tent’s a tight fit into the bag but the roll top and lengthwise compression strap slightly reduce the pack size.

Value for money?

High price buys high quality materials, wind and rain-proofing, and it’s easy to pitch.

Best for…

2-season car campers or backpackers who don’t mind carrying a bigger pack. It would also be great if you needed a tent two people could sit as well as sleep in.

Facts at a glance: Heimplanet Fistral, Classic 2-Person tent Packed size: 38 cm x 20 cm

38 cm x 20 cm Weight: 2.9 kg

2.9 kg Inner height: 112 cm

112 cm Suitable for: 2-season (no season rating given by manufacturer)

2-season (no season rating given by manufacturer) Flysheet: 40 Denier HT Polyester Ripstop DWR PU

40 Denier HT Polyester Ripstop DWR PU Waterproofing: Flysheet HH 5000 mm (groundsheet HH 5000 mm)

Flysheet HH 5000 mm (groundsheet HH 5000 mm) Poles: Double chamber inflatable pole – 140 HPE Dacron (HT Polyester), TPU

Double chamber inflatable pole – 140 HPE Dacron (HT Polyester), TPU Pitch: Once assembled, inner, outer and frame together

