A no-frills, survivalist-style heating method that offers budget backpackers a way to heat water. Just make sure to pack the fire-proof gloves.

Highlander Solid Fuel Cooker Review

RRP: £5.00

Highlander Solid Fuel Cooker: basics

Scottish brand Highlander has been designing outdoor gear since its inception in the 1980s, and has a wide range of equipment, including this extremely popular Army-style, lightweight solid-fuel stove. I was curious to see how effective a £5 stove could be in heating 500ml water.

First impressions

This looks like how I’d imagine a basic, survivalist Army-issue stove.

Is it easy to set up?

Yes: the legs unfold into an H-shaped stand, upon which you simply place and light a fuel tablet.

What type of fuel does it use?

It comes supplied with four hexamine sold fuel tablets. These do the job in a survival situation, but the drawback is they take longer to boil water or fry an egg, because they don’t get as hot as a gas-powered stove.

Is it easy to use?

The Highlander solid fuel camping stove has a recommended retail price of just £5, and as soon as you try using it to cook something, it becomes obvious why. It may perhaps be designed for wet conditions, when you just need to heat something and it doesn’t matter how ergonomic it is, or whether you can turn the heat down.

Once I’d lit the fuel, the flames flared up, and with no means of controlling them, they seemed rather dangerous. I managed to get my oven-gloved hand near enough to rotate the pan so the plastic-coated handles were out of the danger zone.

Once the water was bubbling, I had another problem. How to take the pan off? I couldn’t get my hand near for long enough to safely lift the pan off the fire. The instructions state that the tablet extinguishes in eight minutes, so perhaps I should have left it boiling for that length of time.

How long does it take to boil water?

It took four minutes to boil 500ml water in a non-stick camping pan with lid, and then another minute to dance around it wondering how to take it off.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – it’s a simple metal frame.

Is it good value?

It’s not the most fuel-efficient, as the heat source is not channelled in any one direction so the flames are big and yellow, and windy conditions make it even trickier. Making a completely wind-proof shelter could be a solution, but it’s not often practical when you’re backpacking.

What’s it best for?

Survival challenges and solo backpackers on a seriously low budget.

Facts at a glance: Highlander solid fuel cooker Fuel type: Hexamine solid fuel tablets Packed dimensions: 12 cm x 9.5 cm x 2.5 cm Weight: 200g Number of burners: 1 Extra features: None

