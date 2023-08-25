  1. Home
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Highlander Solid Fuel Cooker

You're a solo camper looking for a lightweight, budget-friendly stove - could the Highlander Solid Fuel Cooker do the job? Read on for our full review.

Our rating 
2.0 out of 5 star rating 2.0
Highlander solid fuel review

Published:

Our review

A no-frills, survivalist-style heating method that offers budget backpackers a way to heat water. Just make sure to pack the fire-proof gloves.
Pros: Very cheap
Compact
Lightweight
Cons: Impractical
Hard to control heat
Invites injury
Requires wind shelter

Jump to product specifications 

Highlander Solid Fuel Cooker Review

RRP: £5.00

The fuel cooker’s legs unfold to create a stand. Image: Tanya Jackson / BBC Countryfile Magazine 

Highlander Solid Fuel Cooker: basics

Scottish brand Highlander has been designing outdoor gear since its inception in the 1980s, and has a wide range of equipment, including this extremely popular Army-style, lightweight solid-fuel stove. I was curious to see how effective a £5 stove could be in heating 500ml water.

First impressions

This looks like how I’d imagine a basic, survivalist Army-issue stove.

Is it easy to set up?

Yes: the legs unfold into an H-shaped stand, upon which you simply place and light a fuel tablet.

What type of fuel does it use?

It comes supplied with four hexamine sold fuel tablets. These do the job in a survival situation, but the drawback is they take longer to boil water or fry an egg, because they don’t get as hot as a gas-powered stove.

Camping pot on solid fuel stove
The flames are large and uncontrolled. Image: Tanya Jackson / BBC Countryfile Magazine

Is it easy to use?

The Highlander solid fuel camping stove has a recommended retail price of just £5, and as soon as you try using it to cook something, it becomes obvious why. It may perhaps be designed for wet conditions, when you just need to heat something and it doesn’t matter how ergonomic it is, or whether you can turn the heat down.

Once I’d lit the fuel, the flames flared up, and with no means of controlling them, they seemed rather dangerous. I managed to get my oven-gloved hand near enough to rotate the pan so the plastic-coated handles were out of the danger zone.

Once the water was bubbling, I had another problem. How to take the pan off? I couldn’t get my hand near for long enough to safely lift the pan off the fire. The instructions state that the tablet extinguishes in eight minutes, so perhaps I should have left it boiling for that length of time.

How long does it take to boil water?

It took four minutes to boil 500ml water in a non-stick camping pan with lid, and then another minute to dance around it wondering how to take it off.

Highlander solid fuel
We’d recommend fire-proof gloves for safe handling. Image: Tanya Jackson / BBC Countryfile Magazine

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – it’s a simple metal frame.

Is it good value?

It’s not the most fuel-efficient, as the heat source is not channelled in any one direction so the flames are big and yellow, and windy conditions make it even trickier. Making a completely wind-proof shelter could be a solution, but it’s not often practical when you’re backpacking.

What’s it best for?

Survival challenges and solo backpackers on a seriously low budget.

Facts at a glance: Highlander solid fuel cooker

Fuel type: Hexamine solid fuel tablets

Packed dimensions: 12 cm x 9.5 cm x 2.5 cm

Weight: 200g

Number of burners: 1

Extra features: None 

Also consider 

Kelly Kettle Ultimate Base Camp Kit

4.5 out of 5 star rating

RRP: £100

Kelly Kettle Ultimate Base camp kit on grass
The Kelly Kettle has been the countryman’s best friend since it was first invented in the 1890s. BBC Countryfile Magazine

If you’re happy to spend a lot more, but still want to opt for an unfussy, survival-style design, the Kelly Kettle Ultimate Base Camp Kit is well worth considering.

As a piece of camping kit that’s been around for hundreds of years, you’re in safe hands with the Kelly Kettle. The kettle sits on top of the fire pot to create a tunnel of heat, allowing you to enjoy boiling water in minutes once your fire is lit.

You can load the fire pot with twigs, bark and leaves, saving the hassle and weight of a gas canister. Plus, you can send the little ones on a twig-finding mission!

The base camp kit includes a pot, pan and griddle, as well as plates and camping cups, so you’re sorted for an outdoor feast.

Advertisement

Authors

Tanya Jackson in red checked shirt and rucksack standing by a wall with a big smile

Tanya Jackson

Writer

Tanya Jackson is a freelance writer with a passion for outdoor family adventure such as walking, cycling and camping. She finds it relaxing to cook in the open air, because no-one has to mind their table manners or be careful not to spill their drinks. Her favourite quick snack is a pot noodle (other instant noodle brands are available).

