Hinter + Hobart Hawick men’s waxed jacket

Cons: Not particularly packable No drawcords for when the wind gets up No hood

Tough, smart, practical, and self-assured, this waxed multi-purpose jacket makes a welcome addition to any porch.

Mountain Warehouse has moved into the smart country wear market with its Hinter + Hobart collection. Designed to ‘reflect the glorious countryside landscape that inspired them’, they’ve entered hunting grounds where Barbour and have long been the alphas. But this offering is a serious contender at a much lower price.

Like many in this market, the Hawick is not attempting to reinvent the wheel, because the need doesn’t really require that. Waxed jackets are not the best for sub-zero temperatures, or a quick half-hour scramble to a peak, or indeed for packing in a rucksack in case of rain on a day’s hike over the downs in April. The need they best fill is for a walk from the house where you need to stay warm, dry, and don’t want to go out looking like an over-enthusiastic hiker on what is only a hill.

Is it waterproof?

This jacket is water resistant and the waxed cotton stands up to wind and rain very well, providing an effective barrier from the elements. The durable treated cotton is also tough, perfect for withstanding a bit of gorse, hawthorn, or a brush with barbed wire when it’s just an old fertiliser bag to get you to the footpath on the other side of the fence. The zips are study and waterproof. Again, nothing too fancy, but durable and functional and do what’s required for when the squall hits.

It has two larger well pockets with two buttons each to keep hold of any items you don’t want to lose, and two comfy lined pockets above them for your hands to slide into when it’s chilly. Also, very useful for when you’re striding out are the underarm ventilation openings. There’s also an internal pocket for valuable items.

The look is very smart, with corduroy collar and cuffs, as well as the zip lining, which looks classy when opened at the top, and brass branded buttons to finish.

Will it fit me?

The fit is comfortable rather than slim, allowing for extra layers underneath if it’s hovering around the freezing mark.

Facts at a glance

Material: Waxed cotton with a windproof membrane.

Waxed cotton with a windproof membrane. Waterproofing: Good protection from showers or longer rain.

Good protection from showers or longer rain. Breathability: You will get warm in these if you’re really going for it with the zip up, so not so good on this front.

You will get warm in these if you’re really going for it with the zip up, so not so good on this front. Pockets: Two well pockets at the bottom, two lined hand pockets above, and an internal pocket for valuables.

Two well pockets at the bottom, two lined hand pockets above, and an internal pocket for valuables. Colours: Available in khaki or brown.

