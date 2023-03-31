Hoka Anacapa Low GTX shoe review

The Hoka Anacapa Low GTX walking shoe officially retails at £140, but check out our deal-finder for some of the most competitive prices…

Hoka Anacapa Low: basics

French gear maker Hoka has seen an exceptional rise in popularity over the past decade, with its range of running shoes popping up on the feet of pro athletes and everyday runners alike. When first founded in 2009 the company, launched by two former Salomon employees, wanted to make a running shoe that offered speed on downhills.

That quickly evolved and soon the brand was known for providing shoes with a high stack height and substantial cushioning while maintaining a low heel-to-toe drop (the difference between the height of the midsole at the heel and forefoot). Hoka also became renowned for its Meta-Rocker, which helped encourage the foot to roll forward and generate propulsion.

After years becoming a class-leading option in the road and trail running world, Hoka also turned to hiking footwear, bringing out its first range in 2019. On test here is a product of that focus, the Anacapa Low GTX.

First impressions

The shoe doesn’t look too dissimilar to the brand’s running shoes, with a tall stack height and a pronounced heel. I found the all-black colourway a little bland and underwhelming, but fortunately there are three other colourways to choose from.

The toe bumper is not as solid as some heavier options, but still offers a reasonable amount of protection.

Are they waterproof?

Protection against the elements is more than taken care of by the Gore-Tex membrane.

Do they grip well?

The traction on offer from the Vibram Megagrip outsole and its 5mm lugs was also impressive on a wide range of terrain, though may come unstuck when cutting across boggy ground.

Are they comfortable?

Once on, they also feel similar to running shoes in many ways. They feel nimble, relatively lightweight compared to other options and offer a decent amount of flexibility for a flowing gait. Despite that, they offered a certain amount of lateral stiffness that translated well to underfoot support on uneven ground.

There’s also a nice balance between ground feel and protection against sharp rocks.

Best for: If you like the style and plan walks rather than tough scrambling, these shoes might just be the ones for you.

Facts at a glance: Hoka Anacapa Low walking shoe RRP: £140

£140 Uppers: Nubuck leather and recycled polyester

Nubuck leather and recycled polyester Outsole: Vibram Megagrip

Vibram Megagrip Midsole: Compression-moulded EVA midsole

Compression-moulded EVA midsole Waterproofing: Gore-Tex

Gore-Tex Fit: Standard

Standard Weight: 415g (UK size 11)

Still looking for the right shoes?

