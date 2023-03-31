  1. Home
Hoka Anacapa Low GTX shoe review

The big chunky sole might not be to everyone's taste, but what a great walking shoe! Tester Rob Slade enjoys hiking in the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX

Our rating 
4.5 out of 5 star rating 4.5
Black walking shoe in puddle

Published:

Our review

Accomplished shoes that balance comfort, support and performance expertly well
Pros: Good traction
Waterproof performance
Comfort
Cons: Looks won’t be for everyone
Image: Steve Sayers

The Hoka Anacapa Low GTX walking shoe officially retails at £140, but check out our deal-finder for some of the most competitive prices…

Hoka Anacapa Low: basics

French gear maker Hoka has seen an exceptional rise in popularity over the past decade, with its range of running shoes popping up on the feet of pro athletes and everyday runners alike. When first founded in 2009 the company, launched by two former Salomon employees, wanted to make a running shoe that offered speed on downhills.

That quickly evolved and soon the brand was known for providing shoes with a high stack height and substantial cushioning while maintaining a low heel-to-toe drop (the difference between the height of the midsole at the heel and forefoot). Hoka also became renowned for its Meta-Rocker, which helped encourage the foot to roll forward and generate propulsion.

After years becoming a class-leading option in the road and trail running world, Hoka also turned to hiking footwear, bringing out its first range in 2019. On test here is a product of that focus, the Anacapa Low GTX.

The trademark sticky-out Hoka heel. Image: Steve Sayers

First impressions

The shoe doesn’t look too dissimilar to the brand’s running shoes, with a tall stack height and a pronounced heel. I found the all-black colourway a little bland and underwhelming, but fortunately there are three other colourways to choose from.

Toe protection isn’t exactly beefy but should do fine. Image: Steve Sayers

The toe bumper is not as solid as some heavier options, but still offers a reasonable amount of protection.

The Anacapa Low’s Gore-Tex waterproofing worked well. Image: Steve Sayers

Are they waterproof?

Protection against the elements is more than taken care of by the Gore-Tex membrane.

The Tough Vibram Megagrip outsole is… mega grippy. Image: Steve Sayers

Do they grip well?

The traction on offer from the Vibram Megagrip outsole and its 5mm lugs was also impressive on a wide range of terrain, though may come unstuck when cutting across boggy ground.

Are they comfortable?

Once on, they also feel similar to running shoes in many ways. They feel nimble, relatively lightweight compared to other options and offer a decent amount of flexibility for a flowing gait. Despite that, they offered a certain amount of lateral stiffness that translated well to underfoot support on uneven ground.

There’s also a nice balance between ground feel and protection against sharp rocks.

Best for: If you like the style and plan walks rather than tough scrambling, these shoes might just be the ones for you.

Facts at a glance: Hoka Anacapa Low walking shoe

  • RRP: £140
  • Uppers: Nubuck leather and recycled polyester
  • Outsole: Vibram Megagrip
  • Midsole: Compression-moulded EVA midsole
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex
  • Fit: Standard
  • Weight: 415g (UK size 11)

Also consider…

Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX walking shoe

RRP £130

This comfortable and versatile shoe has a lot going for it. There’s a grippy Contagrip outsole, effective protection at the toe, and a quick-lace system that delivers a secure fit. cushioning around the ankle collar and tongue and in the midsole achieve high comfort levels. The Gore-Tex lining keeps water out efficiently. It also has striking looks. The X Ultra 4 GTX is a versatile shoe that’ll handle a range of scenarios, and it’ll largely keep you supported and protected. The only question mark is over long-term durability. Find out more in our detailed review.

Authors

Rob Slade in the countryside

Rob Slade

Outdoor gear reviewer and content editor

Rob has been reviewing outdoor gear for over eight years and was previously editor of Adventure Travel magazine, but currently works as a content editor for 220 Triathlon.

