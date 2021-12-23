Keela Prosport Jacket review

The bulk and weight of the jacket means it takes up a lot of room in your pack when not in use.

One of the first things you notice about Keela’s Prosport is its weight. At 848g (men’s medium) it certainly falls in the ‘heavy’ category when it comes to modern jackets. Pleasingly, a winter coat with a bit of extra bulk isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you’re looking for a warm, spacious, cosy jacket for cold-weather walking, this is a great option for you.

The Prosport’s key feature is the System Dual Protection (SDP). Put simply, this means the jacket has two protective layers – the waterproof, breathable outer and the comfortable moisture-wicking inner – between which there is an air gap that helps reduce the build-up of moisture inside the jacket. Large underarm vents offer additional cooling if needed.

With all zips fastened and the hood on, the jacket offers substantial protection. The central zip – with double storm flap – pulls right the way up to your nose and the inner fabric that meets your mouth and neck is soft and cosy. Volume adjusters at the front and back of the attached hood (not helmet-compatible) allow you to tighten it securely around your head, and the peak extends far enough out to keep drips away from your face. In periods of dry weather, the hood can be rolled back and fastened loosely away with a buttoned flap. Adjustable Velcro cuffs and pull cords around the waist offer further protection from bad weather.

The pocket design and positioning of the Prosport is a real asset. The two large chest pockets, with zip closure and storm flaps, are just high enough to allow access when wearing a large pack with hipbelt; they are also just low enough to function as hand-warming pockets. There are two more concealed pockets tucked under the storm flaps of the main zipper; one large OS Map security pocket and one much smaller pocket, which is a good place to stow a compass. There is also an easy access chest pocket with waterproof zip.

The Prosport fits quite large, leaving lots of room for underlayers and extra comfort when it comes to freedom of movement. This jacket may prove a little too bulky for serious backpackers carrying heavy weight, but it’s a well-designed, affordable option for chilly day walks in the hills.

Keela Prosport Jacket specifications

Weight : 848g (men’s medium).

: 848g (men’s medium). Material : four-way stretch fabric. Outer shell made from 73% polyester, 12% spandex, 15% PU. Lining made from 100% polyester.

: four-way stretch fabric. Outer shell made from 73% polyester, 12% spandex, 15% PU. Lining made from 100% polyester. Maker’s waterproof rating : System Dual Protection, 100% waterproof

: System Dual Protection, 100% waterproof Breathability/vents : System Dual Protection with Air Gap design. Two large underarm vents.

: System Dual Protection with Air Gap design. Two large underarm vents. Hood : Attached hood with peak and volume adjuster. Hood can be rolled back and fastened with a buttoned flap.

: Attached hood with peak and volume adjuster. Hood can be rolled back and fastened with a buttoned flap. Pockets : Two chest pockets with zip closure and storm flaps. One waterproof zipped chest pocket. Concealed OS map security pocket.

: Two chest pockets with zip closure and storm flaps. One waterproof zipped chest pocket. Concealed OS map security pocket. Sustainability: The ‘hospital’ in Keela’s UK factory can repair most damaged garments, reducing landfill input.

Available in variety of earthy colours for women and men.

The women’s version of the Prosport jacket varies in cut, colour and weight (756g, women’s medium). It has one less chest pocket than the men’s version, though the rest of the jacket shares the same features.

