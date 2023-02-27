Keen Circadia Waterproof Walking Boot

Keen Circadia Waterproof boot

RRP £114.99

First impressions

These big, chunky boots are solid and offer bags of cushioning and protection. With leather uppers and a reinforced rubber toecap typical of many Keen boots, they seem built to last –after 60 miles’ walking, the sample pair we tried still looked pristine.

How waterproof are they?

The KEEN.DRY waterproof membrane was superb, with no ingress at all, so my feet stayed dry even in bad weather.

Are they grippy?

Grip was good, thanks to chunky 5mm lugs on the rubber outsole.

Fit

The wide fit suited me, but regular or narrow feet would get lost in them. Once on the move, the ‘heel capture’ system worked well – keeping my heel securely in position.

How do they feel?

When you pull them on, you feel like you are putting your foot into a big thick tight glove. The cushioning seems to envelop your foot, with plenty of foam in the midsole for a soft ride.

But all that protection and cushioning comes at the cost of agility and responsiveness. I couldn’t feel the ground beneath my feet as much as I would want to. They felt bulky, even ungainly, especially on the road. At around 700g for a large men’s boot, they felt heavy, too.

Will suit…

If you are looking for a spacious boot at a reasonable price and value comfort and protection highly, you may get on well with the Circadia boot – but if you can, try before you buy. Reviewed by Robert Brock

Facts at a glance… Weight: 600-700g (varies by size)

600-700g (varies by size) Uppers: leather

leather Midsole: LuftCore foam

LuftCore foam Outsole: Keen.Fusion rubber, 5mm multi-directional lugs

Keen.Fusion rubber, 5mm multi-directional lugs Waterproofing: Keen.Dry membrane

