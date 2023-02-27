Keen Circadia Waterproof Walking Boot
You'e after a mid-priced pair of hiking boots that offers you beefy protection on country walks... so could the Keen Circadia Waterproof Boot be the one for you? Robert Brock tries a pair
Published:
Keen Circadia Waterproof boot
RRP £114.99
First impressions
These big, chunky boots are solid and offer bags of cushioning and protection. With leather uppers and a reinforced rubber toecap typical of many Keen boots, they seem built to last –after 60 miles’ walking, the sample pair we tried still looked pristine.
How waterproof are they?
The KEEN.DRY waterproof membrane was superb, with no ingress at all, so my feet stayed dry even in bad weather.
Are they grippy?
Grip was good, thanks to chunky 5mm lugs on the rubber outsole.
Fit
The wide fit suited me, but regular or narrow feet would get lost in them. Once on the move, the ‘heel capture’ system worked well – keeping my heel securely in position.
How do they feel?
When you pull them on, you feel like you are putting your foot into a big thick tight glove. The cushioning seems to envelop your foot, with plenty of foam in the midsole for a soft ride.
But all that protection and cushioning comes at the cost of agility and responsiveness. I couldn’t feel the ground beneath my feet as much as I would want to. They felt bulky, even ungainly, especially on the road. At around 700g for a large men’s boot, they felt heavy, too.
Will suit…
If you are looking for a spacious boot at a reasonable price and value comfort and protection highly, you may get on well with the Circadia boot – but if you can, try before you buy. Reviewed by Robert Brock
Facts at a glance…
- Weight: 600-700g (varies by size)
- Uppers: leather
- Midsole: LuftCore foam
- Outsole: Keen.Fusion rubber, 5mm multi-directional lugs
- Waterproofing: Keen.Dry membrane
Keen Circadia boot for men…
Keen Circadia boot for women…
Also consider…
Oboz Sawtooth X Mid B-Dry Walking Boots
Ariat Skyline mid
Still looking for the perfect boots? then read our round-up of the best walking boots for your hiking adventures in 2023.