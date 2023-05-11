Lightweight waterproof jackets
Lightweight rain jackets help you stay cool on wet summer walks – or winter runs. Emily Woodhouse seeks out the perfect breathable, weight-saving waterproof jacket
Why go lightweight with your waterproof jacket? There are basically four reasons.
- Showers really spoil your day. So you like to stow a lightweight waterproof in your bag, just in case.
- It’s warm out … and wet. You are a walker who loves really light and breathable jackets that don’t feel too muggy in summer.
- You’re the kind of runner or fast hiker who relishes wet weather – but you want to keep the worst of the wind and rain off you.
- You’re a backpacker who loves to shave the grams off your load…. But want to stay dry when it buckets down.
Sounds great. But lightweight can also have its drawbacks. Some lightweight waterproofs have rubbish hoods or lack useful features such as large pockets. Some aren't very waterproof. Some aren't very breathable. Some won't last five minutes.
So we've tested some of the best out there, from leading outdoor brands including Haglofs, Berghaus, Montane and Rab. Our reviewer Emily Woodhouse – a seasoned hiker and trail runner – schlepped through rain and mud over Dartmoor to bring you her verdicts, below.
What counts as lightweight? Well, the goalposts are moving as gear brands use new and lighter fabrics. A three-layer Gore-Tex rain jacket might have weighed 600g or more 30 years go – but with the advent of new materials, many good-quality jackets weigh half that, or even less.
Jackets at a glance: the pick of our haul
- Best for trail running, fast hiking, or summer back-up jacket Haglofs LIM GTX - Buy for men / women
- Best for hill-walking and general use Rab Downpour Eco - Buy for men / women
- Best for hiking and other slower-paced outdoor pursuits Mountain Equipment Garwhal - Buy for men / women
What should I look for in a lightweight waterproof jacket?
Not sure how to find the best jacket for you? Then check out our buyer's guides, full of useful nuggets from seasoned hikers...
Best lightweight waterproof jackets in 2023
Haglöfs LIM GTX
Verdict: Very waterproof multi-use jacket with no faff
Pros: Waterproofing effective for moderate periods; Relatively durable
Cons: Pockets don’t fit OS maps; Won’t remain waterproof in all-day rain
This super-lightweight jacket is designed for summer trekking, trail running, fast hiking, or as a summer back-up jacket. The fabric is thick and durable and it kept out water impressively well, thanks to its hydrostatic head rating of over 28,000mm – the highest in this test. Breathability is also good, although the vents are inside the pockets, making it tricky to use both at the same time.
Other notable features include the stiffened peak and elasticated cuffs, and stretchy, toggle-free hem for a snug fit. The pockets can fit a Harvey's map but not a waterproofed OS map, and they're high enough to use comfortably while wearing a backpack.
Keen to hear more? Then read our full review of the Haglofs LIM GTX Jacket.
- Weight: 233g, women’s size small
- Waterproofing: GoreTex Paclite Plus, Hydrostatic head: 28,000mm
- Breathability: RET 9>
- Vents: yes, inside pockets
- Hood: Good elasticated hood with stiffened peak, no adjustment
- Fabric: 2.5L, 100% polyamide
Rab Downpour Eco
Best for hill-walking and general use
Verdict: Lightweight version of a classic hiking-style jacket, fully adjustable
Pros: Roomy fit for layering; 100% recycled fabric
Cons: Pockets too small for OS map
Rab's Downpour Eco is a more sustainable choice than many – it's made with 100% recycled fabric. Slightly thicker and roomier than other jackets we tested, this one would work well for hiking, especially if you need extra layers underneath. It also has a high waterproof rating of 20,000mm and 20,000g/m2 breathability, yet it's still lightweight.
The design also includes large underarm vents, a deep hood and an adjustable mid-section and cuffs. There are zipped pockets at the waist, which could be a problem depending on where your rucksack strap sits. They're not big enough to hold an OS map, sadly.
For more details, read our full review of the Rab Downpour Eco.
- Weight: 284g, women’s size 8
- Fabric: 2.5L, 100% recycled polyester
- Waterproofing: Pertex Revolve, HH: 20,000mm
- Breathability: MVTR: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs
- Vents: yes, under arms
- Hood: Excellent hood with wired peak and 3 adjustment toggles
Montane Podium
Best back-up for runners
Verdict: Super lightweight and minimal race waterproof for runners
Pros: Ultralight, highly breathable
Cons: Limited waterproofing, no pockets
Super-lightweight and slightly see-through, Montane's Podium is better suited to mountain trail runners than hikers, but offers protection during quick bursts of rain.
Despite its minimal design, it still feels durable and has a hydrostatic head rating of 15,000 – enough to keep you dry in light showers or short bursts of heavy rain. Plus, it seems much more breathable than other higher-rated jackets on this list.
The hood moves with you as you turn, and comes with a wired peak for stability.
For more details, read our full review of Montane's Podium jacket.
- Weight: 111g, size S
- Fabric: 100% polyester knit
- Waterproofing: Aqua Pro Lite, HH: 15,000mm
- Breathability: 15,000g/m2/24hrs MVTR
- Vents: no
- Hood: Minimalist elasticated hood with wired peak
Berghaus Hyper 140
Best for trail runners, fast hikers and ultralight walking in summer
Verdict: Decent lightweight waterproof let down by shallow hood
Pros: Ultralight, breathable
Cons: Disappointing hood; doubts over durability
This minimalist jacket has a slim, running-style fit. We found both positives and negatives during testing.
Despite its "anti-tear" fabric, the jacket felt fairly thin, and seemed to have a similar level of breathability to the Montane Podium, which is described as just 15,000g/m2 – a quarter of Berghaus's 60,000 rating. This jacket also loses points for its compact pockets and small hood with fairly loose elastic.
Where the Hyper 140 shines is in its waterproofing. Thanks to the fabric's hydrostatic head of 20,000, it beads well even in heavy rain.
For more details, read our full review of Berghaus's Hyper 140.
- Weight: 141g, women’s size 8
- Fabric: 3L, 100% Polyamide
- Waterproofing: Hydroshell Elite, HH 20,000mm
- Breathability: MVTR 60,000 g/m2/24 hrs
- Vents: no
- Hood: Poor hood without adequate depth or peak
Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha
Best for cold weather hiking
Verdict: Warm, light waterproof for moving fast in snowy conditions
Pros: In-built insulation, waterproof
Cons: More expensive than others
One of the more expensive jackets on our list, the MTN Guide Hyper Alpha has a few features to put it above others we've tested. Despite being lightweight, it's the only one on our list to come with in-built insulation for extra warmth and is waterproof enough to wear for long stretches of bad weather.
If you're not petite in build, consider sizing up. The women's version has an extremely slim fit, as it's not designed to allow for many layers underneath.
For more details, read our full review of Berghaus's MTN Guide Hyper Alpha.
- Weight: 208g, women’s size 8
- Fabric: 100% Polyamide / 100% Polyester
- Waterproofing: Hydroshell Elite, HH <30,000mm
- Breathability: <45,000 g/m2/24hrs
- Vents: no
- Hood: Good hood with stiffened peak and single back toggle adjustment
Helly Hansen Loke
Verdict: Good entry level jacket for short and light rain spells
Pros: Versatility
Cons: Moderate waterproofing and breathability
With a price tag under £50, Helly Hansen's Loke jacket is a good budget-friendly option, an all-rounder for shorter and lower-level hikes. It compromises on waterproofing and breathability, with ratings of 10,000mm and 10,000g/m2 respectively (the lowest of any jacket in our test), but still beads well in the rain.
There's no real peak on the hood and the fit is a bit slimmer than others we tried, so it's better suited to short or relatively easy hikes. You'll probably get a wet face in rainy conditions.
We liked the adjustable waist and cuffs, and the large, waist-level pockets. It's also worth noting the excellent range of colour options for this jacket - you can choose between several cheerful hues.
For more details, read our full review of Helly Hansen's Loke jacket.
- Weight: 221g, women’s size S
- Waterproofing: Helly Tech, HH 10,000mm
- Breathability: 10,000g/m2/24 hrs
- Vents: yes under arms
- Hood: Great hood with two front toggle adjustments and velcro tab at back
- Fabric: 100% Polyamide
Outdoor Research Helium
Verdict: Roomy all-round waterproof jacket in a huge range of sizes
Pros: Roomy fit for layering
Cons: Only one small pocket
Outdoor Research has been perfecting this jacket since 2010 and it scored highly in our test. It's designed to work well for both hikers and runners, so it should be a versatile option.
The roomy fit leaves enough space for several layers underneath, while the arms are long enough to extend beyond your hands. Thanks to the fabric's 20,000mm waterproof rating, it kept us dry in a prolonged rain shower. There aren't any vents, but the 20,000 breathability rating and relaxed cut meant it didn't feel too stuffy.
Elasticated, adjustable cuffs, stiffened hood peak and hem toggle add to the plus points. On the other hand, there's also only one small pocket, at chest height.
For more details, read our full review of the Outdoor Research Helium jacket.
- Weight: 167g, women’s size S
- Fabric: 2.5L, 100% Nylon
- Waterproofing: Pertex Shield Diamond Fuse, HH 20,000mm
- Breathability: 20,000 g/m2/24 hr
- Vents: no
- Hood: Good hood with stiffened peak and one adjustment toggle at the back of head
OMM Kamleika
Best for running or fast hiking
Verdict: A runner’s waterproof jacket that looks and feels like a softshell
Pros: Stretchy fabric, spacious hood
Cons: Thumb holes may be annoying
Unlike lots of other jackets we've tested, this one is made with stretchy fabric - a technology OMM invented two decades ago. Although it doesn't bead water like other jackets, it does keep you dry in heavy rain, and feels highly breathable even when running, despite its lack of vents.
We'd liken the OMM Kamleika to a mid-weight softshell jacket. It's slim-fitting, particularly in the arms, and has a spacious hood with a single adjustment toggle and a stiffened peak.
One element to note is the thumb holes in the cuffs. Choose not to use them and you'll be left with a gap at the wrist, which can be annoying.
For more details, read our full review of OMM's Kamleika jacket.
- Weight: 220g, women’s size XS
- Fabric: nylon-faced fabric
- Waterproofing: Kamleika Nylon 4 Way stretch, HH 20,000mm
- Breathability: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs
- Vents: no
- Hood: Great hood with stiffened peak and single adjustment toggle at back
Mountain Equipment Garwhal
Verdict: Everything you’d expect from a mountain jacket, but lightweight
Pros: Excellent hood, effective waterproofing
Cons: Moderate breathability, no vents
The Garwhal is a lightweight version of a classic mountain jacket, well-suited to mountain runners, hikers or anyone taking part in fast-paced outdoor activities. It's impressively waterproof and kept me dry on an incredibly wet day in Dartmoor. It has a breathability rating of 20,000g/m2, but it could be improved with underarm vents for anyone working up a sweat or walking for a long time.
Although the cut is slim-fitting, there's enough room underneath for a fleece or two, and the long arms and deep hood can shelter you from the wind and rain.
For more details, read our full review of Mountain Equipment's Garwhal.
- Weight: 277g, women’s size 8
- Fabric: 2.5L, 100% Polyester
- Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Paclite, HH >20,000mm
- Breathability: >20,000g/m2/24 hrs
- Vents: no
- Hood: Excellent hood with stiffened peak and three adjustment toggles
Patagonia Torrentshell
Verdict: Durable waterproof jacket in a classic style
Pros: Spacious, good hood
Cons: Limited breathability, pockets too small for OS map
Designed for for walking and general slow-paced outdoor use, Patagonia says this rain jacket is made with 100% recycled fabric and sewn entirely in a Fairtrade Certified factory. At 342g for a women's size S, it's heavier than others on test, but it performed well in wet weather. While other jackets let water soak through the fabric under rucksack straps, this one kept us dry.
On the other hand, it does warm up quickly, and the underarm vents sometimes don't allow enough air flow to keep you cool for very long.
Patagonia has allowed room for layering underneath and included a deep hood with a stiff peak and three adjustment toggles hidden inside the fabric to keep the look smart.
For more details, read our full review of Patagonia's Torrentshell.
- Weight: 342g, women’s size S
- Fabric: 3L, 100% recycled nylon ripstop face
- Waterproofing: H2No Performance Standard, HH 20,000mm
- Breathability: Moderate; Patagonia don’t supply test data.
- Vents: yes, under arms
- Hood: Excellent hood with three adjustment toggles and stiffened peak
How we tested these jacketsThese lightweight waterproof jackets were worn by tester Emily Woodhouse on walks and runs on Dartmoor during winter.
Still looking for the perfect jacket?
Nothing quite right yet? We have a bunch more lightweight waterproof jacket reviews, tested by other expert reviewers on the Countryfile Magazine team. Here's an at-a-glance roundup of some of the best... Click through for detailed reviews and if you want to, buy with our bargain-hunting widget.
Salewa Puez GTX Paclite
RRP £200
Reviewer Pat Kinsella love this fine-looking jacket with large pockets and a close-fitting hood.
Montane Spirit
RRP £190
Reliably waterproof, with big pockets and a great hood.
Klättermusen Asynja
RRP £329
Lightweight, packable jacket for sharp summer showers.
Arc'teryx Beta
RRP £320
Stylish, packable and with an excellent hood.
For more highly rated walking outwear, see our guide to the best waterproof jackets.
BUYER'S GUIDE: What to look for in a lightweight waterproof jacket
You're shopping for a lightweight waterproof jacket – other than price, we think these are the most important things to look out for:
- Waterproof fabric – obviously!
- Breathable fabric – this helps prevent overheating
- Low weight – ideally less than about 400g
- A compact design – something you can scrunch up and stick in a corner of your pack
- A great hood, with a peak to protect your eyes from rain
- Closable vents to let cool air in when you need it
- At least one pocket large enough for an Ordnance Survey map
Is waterproof or breathable better in a rain jacket?
The ups and downs of the British landscape pose a challenge for rain jacket designers. Some of these demands are imposed by changes in your body temperature – others by the conditions, including the weather.
Scaling hills, you work up a sweat. This demands a breathable fabric that will release the humid air trapped beneath your jacket.
Then you reach the summit ; now your priority is a windproof fabric that will keep out that chill wind. This underlines the rather obvious point that conditions can change rapidly on walks, as you move between different environments.
The key to your comfort is well how the jacket manages moisture during these transitions, both outside and inside. Completely waterproof fabrics seal out water – but seal in air. Take old-school materials such as oilskins. While the summer rain bounces off them, beneath, trapped air heats up – and you end up soaked with sweat. You might has well have gone without your jacket in the first place.
Breathable fabrics
The invention of breathable waterproof fabrics changed the game. Gore-Tex was one of the first, introduced in 1969, and you can read our specific round-up of the best Gore-Tex jackets available to buy. These fabrics allow warm, moist air to escape outwards – even as they repel water coming from the other direction.
While the new breathable fabrics were a huge step forward, no one has yet invented a fabric that is both perfectly waterproof and perfectly breathable.
Most manufacturers will admit that there tends to be a trade-off: crudely, a fabric is either:
1. Super-waterproof but less breathable, so they get a little stuffy when you warm up; fabrics like this serve you better in cold weather, or on low-intensity activities during wet summer days.
2. More breathable, to keep you feeling cool, but less waterproof, so they will repel rain for a limited time. These work best in typical summer conditions – when light rain or sharp showers threaten, for example – or during intense exercise in cooler weather.
So without further ado, we'll crack on with our review round-up of the best lightweight rain jackets currently available...
Waterproofing:
- 0-5,000mm: little waterproofing, best for light rain
- 5,000-10,000mm: some waterproofing, best for light rain or snow
- 10,000-15,000mm: best for moderate rain and snow, will soak through over time
- 15,000mm+: high waterproofing, best for heavy rain and snow
- 0-10,000g/m²: low breathability, best for skiing, casual walking or camping
- 10,000-20,000g/m²: fairly standard, best for hiking
- 20,000g/m²+: good breathability, best for hillwalking and hiking in hot climates
- <6: best breathability
- 6-12: moderate breathability
- 12-20: fairly poor breathability
- 20-40: poor breathability
- 40<: no breathability
