Why go lightweight with your waterproof jacket? There are basically four reasons.

Showers really spoil your day. So you like to stow a lightweight waterproof in your bag, just in case. It’s warm out … and wet. You are a walker who loves really light and breathable jackets that don’t feel too muggy in summer. You’re the kind of runner or fast hiker who relishes wet weather ­– but you want to keep the worst of the wind and rain off you. You’re a backpacker who loves to shave the grams off your load…. But want to stay dry when it buckets down.

Sounds great. But lightweight can also have its drawbacks. Some lightweight waterproofs have rubbish hoods or lack useful features such as large pockets. Some aren't very waterproof. Some aren't very breathable. Some won't last five minutes.

So we've tested some of the best out there, from leading outdoor brands including Haglofs, Berghaus, Montane and Rab. Our reviewer Emily Woodhouse – a seasoned hiker and trail runner – schlepped through rain and mud over Dartmoor to bring you her verdicts, below.

What counts as lightweight? Well, the goalposts are moving as gear brands use new and lighter fabrics. A three-layer Gore-Tex rain jacket might have weighed 600g or more 30 years go – but with the advent of new materials, many good-quality jackets weigh half that, or even less.

What should I look for in a lightweight waterproof jacket?

Not sure how to find the best jacket for you? Then check out our buyer's guides, full of useful nuggets from seasoned hikers...

Best lightweight waterproof jackets in 2023

Haglöfs LIM GTX

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Verdict: Very waterproof multi-use jacket with no faff

Reviewer Emily Woodhouse loved the LIM GTX's effective waterproofing. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Waterproofing effective for moderate periods; Relatively durable

Cons: Pockets don’t fit OS maps; Won’t remain waterproof in all-day rain

This super-lightweight jacket is designed for summer trekking, trail running, fast hiking, or as a summer back-up jacket. The fabric is thick and durable and it kept out water impressively well, thanks to its hydrostatic head rating of over 28,000mm – the highest in this test. Breathability is also good, although the vents are inside the pockets, making it tricky to use both at the same time.

Other notable features include the stiffened peak and elasticated cuffs, and stretchy, toggle-free hem for a snug fit. The pockets can fit a Harvey's map but not a waterproofed OS map, and they're high enough to use comfortably while wearing a backpack.

Keen to hear more? Then read our full review of the Haglofs LIM GTX Jacket.

Facts at a glance: Weight: 233g, women’s size small

233g, women’s size small Waterproofing: GoreTex Paclite Plus, Hydrostatic head: 28,000mm

GoreTex Paclite Plus, Hydrostatic head: 28,000mm Breathability: RET 9>

RET 9> Vents: yes, inside pockets

yes, inside pockets Hood: Good elasticated hood with stiffened peak, no adjustment

Good elasticated hood with stiffened peak, no adjustment Fabric: 2.5L, 100% polyamide

Rab Downpour Eco

Best for hill-walking and general use

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Verdict: Lightweight version of a classic hiking-style jacket, fully adjustable

Light but waterproof: the Downpour Eco proved its worth on rainy Dartmoor. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Roomy fit for layering; 100% recycled fabric

Cons: Pockets too small for OS map

Rab's Downpour Eco is a more sustainable choice than many – it's made with 100% recycled fabric. Slightly thicker and roomier than other jackets we tested, this one would work well for hiking, especially if you need extra layers underneath. It also has a high waterproof rating of 20,000mm and 20,000g/m2 breathability, yet it's still lightweight.

The design also includes large underarm vents, a deep hood and an adjustable mid-section and cuffs. There are zipped pockets at the waist, which could be a problem depending on where your rucksack strap sits. They're not big enough to hold an OS map, sadly.

For more details, read our full review of the Rab Downpour Eco.

Facts at a glance: Rab Downpour Eco Jacket Weight: 284g, women’s size 8

284g, women’s size 8 Fabric: 2.5L, 100% recycled polyester

2.5L, 100% recycled polyester Waterproofing: Pertex Revolve, HH: 20,000mm

Pertex Revolve, HH: 20,000mm Breathability: MVTR: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs

MVTR: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs Vents: yes, under arms

yes, under arms Hood: Excellent hood with wired peak and 3 adjustment toggles

Montane Podium

Best back-up for runners

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Verdict: Super lightweight and minimal race waterproof for runners

The featherlight Montane Podium felt extremely breathable durint Emily's tests. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Ultralight, highly breathable

Cons: Limited waterproofing, no pockets

Super-lightweight and slightly see-through, Montane's Podium is better suited to mountain trail runners than hikers, but offers protection during quick bursts of rain.

Despite its minimal design, it still feels durable and has a hydrostatic head rating of 15,000 – enough to keep you dry in light showers or short bursts of heavy rain. Plus, it seems much more breathable than other higher-rated jackets on this list.

The hood moves with you as you turn, and comes with a wired peak for stability.

For more details, read our full review of Montane's Podium jacket.

Facts at a glance: Montane Podium jacket Weight: 111g, size S

111g, size S Fabric: 100% polyester knit

100% polyester knit Waterproofing: Aqua Pro Lite, HH: 15,000mm

Aqua Pro Lite, HH: 15,000mm Breathability: 15,000g/m2/24hrs MVTR

15,000g/m2/24hrs MVTR Vents: no

no Hood: Minimalist elasticated hood with wired peak

Berghaus Hyper 140

Best for trail runners, fast hikers and ultralight walking in summer

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Verdict: Decent lightweight waterproof let down by shallow hood

Emily looks downcast at that small hood. Image: Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Ultralight, breathable

Cons: Disappointing hood; doubts over durability

This minimalist jacket has a slim, running-style fit. We found both positives and negatives during testing.

Despite its "anti-tear" fabric, the jacket felt fairly thin, and seemed to have a similar level of breathability to the Montane Podium, which is described as just 15,000g/m2 – a quarter of Berghaus's 60,000 rating. This jacket also loses points for its compact pockets and small hood with fairly loose elastic.

Where the Hyper 140 shines is in its waterproofing. Thanks to the fabric's hydrostatic head of 20,000, it beads well even in heavy rain.

For more details, read our full review of Berghaus's Hyper 140.

Facts at a glance: Berghaus Hyper 140 Weight: 141g, women’s size 8

141g, women’s size 8 Fabric: 3L, 100% Polyamide

3L, 100% Polyamide Waterproofing : Hydroshell Elite, HH 20,000mm

: Hydroshell Elite, HH 20,000mm Breathability: MVTR 60,000 g/m2/24 hrs

MVTR 60,000 g/m2/24 hrs Vents: no

no Hood: Poor hood without adequate depth or peak

Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha

Best for cold weather hiking

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Verdict: Warm, light waterproof for moving fast in snowy conditions

The MTN Hyper Alpha is lined with a thin but warm insulating layer. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: In-built insulation, waterproof

Cons: More expensive than others

One of the more expensive jackets on our list, the MTN Guide Hyper Alpha has a few features to put it above others we've tested. Despite being lightweight, it's the only one on our list to come with in-built insulation for extra warmth and is waterproof enough to wear for long stretches of bad weather.

If you're not petite in build, consider sizing up. The women's version has an extremely slim fit, as it's not designed to allow for many layers underneath.

For more details, read our full review of Berghaus's MTN Guide Hyper Alpha.

Facts at a glance: Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha Weight : 208g, women’s size 8

: 208g, women’s size 8 Fabric: 100% Polyamide / 100% Polyester

100% Polyamide / 100% Polyester Waterproofing: Hydroshell Elite, HH <30,000mm

Hydroshell Elite, HH <30,000mm Breathability: <45,000 g/m2/24hrs

<45,000 g/m2/24hrs Vents: no

no Hood: Good hood with stiffened peak and single back toggle adjustment

Helly Hansen Loke

A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Verdict: Good entry level jacket for short and light rain spells

The Loke was not the best-performing, but still solid – and affordable. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Versatility

Cons: Moderate waterproofing and breathability

With a price tag under £50, Helly Hansen's Loke jacket is a good budget-friendly option, an all-rounder for shorter and lower-level hikes. It compromises on waterproofing and breathability, with ratings of 10,000mm and 10,000g/m2 respectively (the lowest of any jacket in our test), but still beads well in the rain.

There's no real peak on the hood and the fit is a bit slimmer than others we tried, so it's better suited to short or relatively easy hikes. You'll probably get a wet face in rainy conditions.

We liked the adjustable waist and cuffs, and the large, waist-level pockets. It's also worth noting the excellent range of colour options for this jacket - you can choose between several cheerful hues.

For more details, read our full review of Helly Hansen's Loke jacket.

Facts at a glance: Helly Hansen Loke Weight : 221g, women’s size S

: 221g, women’s size S Waterproofing : Helly Tech, HH 10,000mm

: Helly Tech, HH 10,000mm Breathability: 10,000g/m2/24 hrs

10,000g/m2/24 hrs Vents: yes under arms

yes under arms Hood: Great hood with two front toggle adjustments and velcro tab at back

Great hood with two front toggle adjustments and velcro tab at back Fabric: 100% Polyamide

Outdoor Research Helium

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Verdict: Roomy all-round waterproof jacket in a huge range of sizes

Emily rated the Helium highly for versatility. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Roomy fit for layering

Cons: Only one small pocket

Outdoor Research has been perfecting this jacket since 2010 and it scored highly in our test. It's designed to work well for both hikers and runners, so it should be a versatile option.

The roomy fit leaves enough space for several layers underneath, while the arms are long enough to extend beyond your hands. Thanks to the fabric's 20,000mm waterproof rating, it kept us dry in a prolonged rain shower. There aren't any vents, but the 20,000 breathability rating and relaxed cut meant it didn't feel too stuffy.

Elasticated, adjustable cuffs, stiffened hood peak and hem toggle add to the plus points. On the other hand, there's also only one small pocket, at chest height.

For more details, read our full review of the Outdoor Research Helium jacket.

Facts at a glance: Outdoor Research Helium jacket Weight: 167g, women’s size S

167g, women’s size S Fabric: 2.5L, 100% Nylon

2.5L, 100% Nylon Waterproofing: Pertex Shield Diamond Fuse, HH 20,000mm

Pertex Shield Diamond Fuse, HH 20,000mm Breathability : 20,000 g/m2/24 hr

: 20,000 g/m2/24 hr Vents: no

no Hood: Good hood with stiffened peak and one adjustment toggle at the back of head

OMM Kamleika

Best for running or fast hiking

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Verdict: A runner’s waterproof jacket that looks and feels like a softshell

The Kamleika's fabric is stretchy – and waterproof, too. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Stretchy fabric, spacious hood

Cons: Thumb holes may be annoying

Unlike lots of other jackets we've tested, this one is made with stretchy fabric - a technology OMM invented two decades ago. Although it doesn't bead water like other jackets, it does keep you dry in heavy rain, and feels highly breathable even when running, despite its lack of vents.

We'd liken the OMM Kamleika to a mid-weight softshell jacket. It's slim-fitting, particularly in the arms, and has a spacious hood with a single adjustment toggle and a stiffened peak.

One element to note is the thumb holes in the cuffs. Choose not to use them and you'll be left with a gap at the wrist, which can be annoying.

For more details, read our full review of OMM's Kamleika jacket.

Facts at a glance: OMM Kamleika jacket Weight: 220g, women’s size XS

220g, women’s size XS Fabric: nylon-faced fabric

nylon-faced fabric Waterproofing : Kamleika Nylon 4 Way stretch, HH 20,000mm

: Kamleika Nylon 4 Way stretch, HH 20,000mm Breathability: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs

20,000 g/m2/24 hrs Vents: no

no Hood: Great hood with stiffened peak and single adjustment toggle at back

Mountain Equipment Garwhal

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Verdict: Everything you’d expect from a mountain jacket, but lightweight

The Garwhal is a classic mountain jacket – but much lighter than they used to be. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Excellent hood, effective waterproofing

Cons: Moderate breathability, no vents

The Garwhal is a lightweight version of a classic mountain jacket, well-suited to mountain runners, hikers or anyone taking part in fast-paced outdoor activities. It's impressively waterproof and kept me dry on an incredibly wet day in Dartmoor. It has a breathability rating of 20,000g/m2, but it could be improved with underarm vents for anyone working up a sweat or walking for a long time.

Although the cut is slim-fitting, there's enough room underneath for a fleece or two, and the long arms and deep hood can shelter you from the wind and rain.

For more details, read our full review of Mountain Equipment's Garwhal.

Facts at a glance: Mountain Equipment Garwhal jacket Weight: 277g, women’s size 8

277g, women’s size 8 Fabric: 2.5L, 100% Polyester

2.5L, 100% Polyester Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Paclite, HH >20,000mm

Gore-Tex Paclite, HH >20,000mm Breathability: >20,000g/m2/24 hrs

>20,000g/m2/24 hrs Vents: no

no Hood: Excellent hood with stiffened peak and three adjustment toggles

Patagonia Torrentshell

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Verdict: Durable waterproof jacket in a classic style

The Torrentshell kept Emily dry in the rain, even under her backpack straps. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Spacious, good hood

Cons: Limited breathability, pockets too small for OS map

Designed for for walking and general slow-paced outdoor use, Patagonia says this rain jacket is made with 100% recycled fabric and sewn entirely in a Fairtrade Certified factory. At 342g for a women's size S, it's heavier than others on test, but it performed well in wet weather. While other jackets let water soak through the fabric under rucksack straps, this one kept us dry.

On the other hand, it does warm up quickly, and the underarm vents sometimes don't allow enough air flow to keep you cool for very long.

Patagonia has allowed room for layering underneath and included a deep hood with a stiff peak and three adjustment toggles hidden inside the fabric to keep the look smart.

For more details, read our full review of Patagonia's Torrentshell.

Facts at a glance: Patagonia Torrentshell jacket Weight: 342g, women’s size S

342g, women’s size S Fabric: 3L, 100% recycled nylon ripstop face

3L, 100% recycled nylon ripstop face Waterproofing: H2No Performance Standard, HH 20,000mm

H2No Performance Standard, HH 20,000mm Breathability: Moderate; Patagonia don’t supply test data.

Moderate; Patagonia don’t supply test data. Vents: yes, under arms

yes, under arms Hood: Excellent hood with three adjustment toggles and stiffened peak

How we tested these jackets These lightweight waterproof jackets were worn by tester Emily Woodhouse on walks and runs on Dartmoor during winter.

Still looking for the perfect jacket?

Nothing quite right yet? We have a bunch more lightweight waterproof jacket reviews, tested by other expert reviewers on the Countryfile Magazine team. Here's an at-a-glance roundup of some of the best... Click through for detailed reviews and if you want to, buy with our bargain-hunting widget.

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

RRP £200

Reviewer Pat Kinsella love this fine-looking jacket with large pockets and a close-fitting hood.

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

RRP £190

Reliably waterproof, with big pockets and a great hood.

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

RRP £329

Lightweight, packable jacket for sharp summer showers.

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

RRP £320

Stylish, packable and with an excellent hood.

For more highly rated walking outwear, see our guide to the best waterproof jackets.

BUYER'S GUIDE: What to look for in a lightweight waterproof jacket

You're shopping for a lightweight waterproof jacket – other than price, we think these are the most important things to look out for:

Waterproof fabric – obviously! Breathable fabric – this helps prevent overheating Low weight – ideally less than about 400g A compact design – something you can scrunch up and stick in a corner of your pack A great hood, with a peak to protect your eyes from rain Closable vents to let cool air in when you need it At least one pocket large enough for an Ordnance Survey map

Is waterproof or breathable better in a rain jacket?

The ups and downs of the British landscape pose a challenge for rain jacket designers. Some of these demands are imposed by changes in your body temperature – others by the conditions, including the weather.

Scaling hills, you work up a sweat. This demands a breathable fabric that will release the humid air trapped beneath your jacket.

Then you reach the summit ; now your priority is a windproof fabric that will keep out that chill wind. This underlines the rather obvious point that conditions can change rapidly on walks, as you move between different environments.

The key to your comfort is well how the jacket manages moisture during these transitions, both outside and inside. Completely waterproof fabrics seal out water – but seal in air. Take old-school materials such as oilskins. While the summer rain bounces off them, beneath, trapped air heats up – and you end up soaked with sweat. You might has well have gone without your jacket in the first place.

Breathable fabrics

The invention of breathable waterproof fabrics changed the game. Gore-Tex was one of the first, introduced in 1969, and you can read our specific round-up of the best Gore-Tex jackets available to buy. These fabrics allow warm, moist air to escape outwards – even as they repel water coming from the other direction.

While the new breathable fabrics were a huge step forward, no one has yet invented a fabric that is both perfectly waterproof and perfectly breathable.

Most manufacturers will admit that there tends to be a trade-off: crudely, a fabric is either:

1. Super-waterproof but less breathable, so they get a little stuffy when you warm up; fabrics like this serve you better in cold weather, or on low-intensity activities during wet summer days.

2. More breathable, to keep you feeling cool, but less waterproof, so they will repel rain for a limited time. These work best in typical summer conditions – when light rain or sharp showers threaten, for example – or during intense exercise in cooler weather.

So without further ado, we'll crack on with our review round-up of the best lightweight rain jackets currently available...