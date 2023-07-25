Perfect for camping, campervanning, and home use, even suitable as a gift, this head torch delivers brightness but falls short for outdoor activities like hiking due to its weight and small button; an ideal gadget with some limitations.

Luci Solar Headlamp and Flashlight Review

Basics

MPOWERED launched the first Luci inflatable, solar powered light in 2012. The company’s goal was to “make an affordable clean energy product that people could use in any situation”.

Since then, a range of other products have entered the range, all designed to be sustainable, affordable and suited to the needs of many.

On test here is the Luci Solar Headlamp and Flashlight – does it live up to its company’s values?

First impressions

When paired with the flashlight pack, this feels far from a lightweight product, but in your hands it doesn’t actually feel that heavy.

The design is sleek, with the strap and the torch unit itself both detaching/attaching from the charging bank via a magnetic connection.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

One thing to note, though, is that when being used as a head torch, it does stick out quite some way. However, this didn’t prove to be much of an issue.

The band feels okay against the skin, but the unit doesn’t feel all that comfortable against the forehead.

Brightness

Delivering a maximum of 300 lumens, I was impressed by the performance of the light unit. It illuminates a wide area effectively, while not quite reaching the heights of the Silva.

The distance it reaches is reasonable, too. Luci doesn’t offer any figures on this, but in testing it reached in excess of 45m.

Meanwhile, the red lighting mode is among the most impressive here, lighting up a large amount of the immediate surroundings well.

Lighting modes

When used as a head torch, the following modes are available:

High mode: 300 lumens, 2 hours burn time

Medium mode: 100 lumen, 6 hours burn time

Low mode: 10 lumens, 24 hours burn time

Strobe mode

Two red modes

Red strobe mode

When used as a torch, the same modes are available but the burn times are doubled for the high and medium mode and increase to 30 hours for the low mode.

Is it easy to use?

On the whole, yes. There’s a button on the head torch unit and the charging unit, with a single press taking you to the next lighting mode.

However, the buttons are rather small and don’t particularly stick out of the unit, so with cold or gloves hands it can become slightly challenging.

The tilt function on the head torch is also a little stiff, which is good as it means it doesn’t move when you don’t want it to, but it makes it tough to adjust one-handed.

Batteries

There’s a USB charging port on the side of the head torch part, or you can charge via the solar panel on the main unit.

The former is said to take two hours and the latter eight.

Resilience

An IPX4 rating means this package is splashproof, but not submersible or suited to dealing with streams of water.

The unit itself seems quite robust otherwise, though.

Is it good value?

Given the solar charging element and the dual use as a head torch or a handheld torch, this feels like reasonable value.

However, there are cheaper head torches on this list that perform better and offer greater comfort.

Best used for…

This is an ideal gadget for camping, campervanning or even for use at home. It’d make a great gift, too.

Verdict

Bright and well suited to camping, but too heavy and button too small for use during outdoor activities such as hiking.

Facts at a glance: Luci Solar Headlamp and Flashlight Weight : 108g (303g with pack)

: 108g (303g with pack) Size (handheld torch) : 6cm (w) x 15cm (h) x 3.5cm (d)

: 6cm (w) x 15cm (h) x 3.5cm (d) Size (head torch only) : 6cm (w) x 3.5cm (h) x 4.5cm (d)

: 6cm (w) x 3.5cm (h) x 4.5cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX4

: IPX4 Brightness rating in lumens : 300 lumens

: 300 lumens Lighting modes : 6

: 6 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment: No

No Battery type : Rechargeable battery (via USB or solar)

: Rechargeable battery (via USB or solar) Battery life: 2-24 hours

