Montane Pac Plus GTX Waterproof Jacket

Montane Pac Plus XT: basics

British gear firm Montane specialises in lightweight and breathable kit for hikers, trail runners and other active outdoor lovers. Its Pac Plus GTX jacket, launched a couple of years back, was one of the first to use Gore-Tex’s new Paclite waterproof fabric, and though Montane have since launched a bunch of new styles, this one remains a favourite with the BBC Countryfile Mag gear testing team.

First impressions

The Pac Plus Waterproof Jacket has a simple, minimal design that nevertheless comes over like a fully featured waterproof jacket – but is strikingly light. At just 285g, it’s about half the weight of many old-school hardshells, thanks partly to Gore’s Paclite Plus fabric (completely different to the old Paclite, in case you were wondering).

How waterproof is the Montane Pac Plus jacket?

Officially, Gore recommends Paclite Plus fabrics for shorter spells of wet weather, rather than for toiling all day in heavy rain. But I found it stood up extremely well to driving rain in gusty wind during a lengthy ridge walk in the Highlands, and subsequently with a couple of hours of steady lowland rain.

How breathable is it?

The fabric is extremely breathable, so while it doesn’t have underarm vents to let in cool air, I didn’t miss them. The jacket kept me feeling remarkably comfortable, even as the effort levels – and body temperature – soared with the rising contours, and the sun came in and out. It never felt stifling.

Fit

The Pac Plus jacket is neither especially spacious nor close-fitting – but cut with just enough room for extra layers when you need them.

Pockets and hood

High design standards continue with an outstanding hood easily adjustable to make a close fit around the face, a firm peak to keep rain out of your eyes. Easy-to-seal adjustable cuffs also help keep the weather out.

Montane’s minimal design omits a breast pocket, but includes hip pockets that are well placed to remain accessible when you are wearing a backpack with belt harness. They are also big enough for an OS map.

Good value?

Shop around and you may find this jacket for much less than £200 – which seems good value considering how well it performs. You could also consider shopping around for more affordable jackets made of the same Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric.

Best for…

All-purpose outdoor pursuits, performs well enough for three-season hikes.

Facts at a glance: Montane Pac Plus GTX Waterproof Jacket Weight: 285g

285g Fabric: 30-Denier Gore-Tex Paclite Plus

30-Denier Gore-Tex Paclite Plus Maker’s waterproof rating: 28,000mm HH

28,000mm HH Maker’s breathability rating: RET<9

RET<9 Vents: None

None Hood: dual adjustment

dual adjustment Pockets: Two at the hip, both large enough for an OS map, and backpack harness compatible

The Downpour Eco may be pleasingly lightweight at just 300g or so, but it has most of the attributes and features of a full-fat hiking and mountaineering jacket. All zips are shielded from water ingress by storm flaps, the hood is deep and close fitting to protect you in a storm. Pocket position and size isn't perfect, but that fabric is really breathable, helping you stay cool on tough uphill hikes. Finally, if sustainability is important to you, it's worth noting that the fabric is made from 100% recycled materials.

