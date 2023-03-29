Montane Podium Jacket Review

Advertisement

The Montane Podium is an incredibly light waterproof jacket, designed for “mountain trail running” – and serious racers at that, with a name like Podium.

First impressions

Not only is it so superlight you barely notice you’re wearing it, but it’s also slightly see-though, which only adds to the feeling that you are wearing a ghost jacket. The material is surprisingly durable for something so light, but you wouldn’t want to abrade it on anything rough like rocks or gorse bushes. The jacket is seriously impressive, but probably an overkill for most. It definitely feels like it’s pitched at runners on a race that demands an emergency waterproof on the kit list, but you’re not expecting to wear it all day.

How waterproof is the Montane Podium Jacket?

This jacket was tested in short bursts of hard rain during trail runs. It beaded nicely and kept me dry. The hydrostatic head rating is 15,000 – which is the second lowest in this test, but still plenty enough to be considered waterproof. If you’re stuck in a prolonged downpour then you might get wet.

How breathable?

This jacket is incredibly breathable for a waterproof. When I was running it didn’t feel like I was wearing a waterproof outer layer at all. There are no vents but the fabric lets air flow through it so well that I’m surprised the MTVR is only rated 15,000. It feels much more breathable than other jackets in this test with higher ratings.

Fit and design features

The hood has a close (elasticated) fit around the face and moved well with my head as I turned. There is no way to adjust the fit, but the peak is wired. There are no pockets and the jacket is a smock, so can only be pulled on over the head.

The cuffs and waist are strongly elasticated, well enough to stay in place while running. The most noticeable feature of this jacket is that it is translucent – you can see what you’re wearing underneath through it. Although it isn’t particularly noticeable from a distance, it’s quite uncanny while you’re wearing it. The main zip is stiff and sturdy, backed up by an internal storm flap.

Best for: Back-up for runners, especially in race conditions

Facts at a Glance: Weight: 111g, size S

Waterproofing: Aqua Pro Lite, HH: 15,000mm

Breathability: 15,000g/m2/24hrs MVTR

Vents: no

Hood: Minimalist elasticated hood with wired peak

Fabric: 100% polyester knit

