Montane Trailblazer 18 backpack for runners and walkers

3.5 out of 5 star rating

The body-hugging design of this unisex pack contrasts sharply with the frames and mesh panels of most of the other walking packs we test, which are all about holding the pack away from the back and encouraging cooling air into the gaps.

Instead the Trailblazer clasps you close, like an affectionate koala on your back.

The back is soft and the wide hip pads and shoulder straps sprawl around you.

In hot weather, all that close contact on your back and shoulders means you’re going to sweat. But the design has the big advantage of keeping the load close even when you are in full motion. This comes into its own if you like moving fast.

The flaw, especially for trail runners, is the lack of compression straps. This means that if your pack is less than full, the contents are going to shift about inside; I ran with a full 2-litre water container jumping up and down in its sleeve, and the effect was not pleasing. I decided I was better of carrying my water in the big mesh pockets on the harness.

It’s otherwise highly functional. The main compartment is, as mentioned, big enough for another large water container, should you wish to carry one here, and for waterproofs and other small essentials.

There are a couple of small internal pockets to keep valuables organised. The zipped side pockets are especially well designed – ingeniously, you can fish stuff out of them with one hand. A webbing belt spreads the load; it may be skinny, but a compact pack like this is not meant for a heavy load.

External loops provide somewhere to stash walking poles.

