Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket Review

Outdoor Research Helium jacket: basics

The Outdoor Research Helium jacket is a lightweight waterproof jacket designed to be an all-rounder, appealing to both hikers and runners. This particular jacket has been “tested and trusted since 2010”, says the Seattle-based outdoor gear firm, so there has been plenty of time to refine and improve – and is one of the brand’s most popular models. It weighs just 200g or so, give or take a bit depending on size. In fact another big selling point is the sheer range of sizes, from XS to 4X in women’s and S to XXXL in men’s.

First impressions

The Helium has a running-style cut but a roomier fit than other similar designs so you can get several layers underneath, and the cuffs are long enough to tuck your hands inside.

How waterproof is the Outdoor Research Helium Jacket?

This jacket has a waterproof rating of 20,000 and performed well in prolonged downpour. Although it is best suited to lighter backpacks to prevent any dampness eventually seeping in.

How breathable?

This jacket doesn’t feel particularly stuffy or sweaty, despite not having vents, thanks to its roomy cut. There’s plenty of airflow if you want it, or fill it up with extra layers in the cold. Rated at 20,000 for breathability.

Fit and design features

The OR Helium has a more spacious fit than other similar jackets, with extra length in the body and the arms. The cuffs are elasticated, without hook-and-loop adjustments, so this baggier fit might not be for everyone.

The hood is a good size with a stiffened peak, but there is only one adjustment toggle at the back of the hood. For people with smaller faces, this can leave a way in for the weather around the front.

Best for: All-rounder for walking and running.

Facts at a Glance: Weight : 167g, women’s size S

: 167g, women’s size S Waterproofing : Pertex Shield Diamond Fuse, HH 20,000mm

: Pertex Shield Diamond Fuse, HH 20,000mm Breathability : 20,000 g/m2/24 hr

: 20,000 g/m2/24 hr Vents : no

: no Hood : Good hood with stiffened peak and one adjustment toggle at the back of head

: Good hood with stiffened peak and one adjustment toggle at the back of head Fabric: 2.5L, 100% Nylon

Also consider…

Montane Podium Pull-on

RRP £120

If you want to go ultralight and ultra-compact, why not for the whole hog with the unisex Montane Podium? Designed for running – especially in races – it would serve as a decent if minimal back up waterproof for fast-hiking in reasonable benign conditions. Featherlight at just 110g, the slightly see-through fabric is windproof and water-resistant for fair periods of time, and is also extremely breathable, so despite the lack of vents, you should feel cool when running or hiking up hills. The hood is decent too, but there are no pockets. For more information, read our detailed review.

