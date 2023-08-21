A budget camping stove with some useful features, but not well made enough to compete with premium versions.

Outwell Olida double camping stove review

RRP: £70.00

Outwell Olida double camping stove: basics

Outwell is a well-established name on the camping scene, and the Countryfile team has previously been impressed with its tents, sleeping mats and other outdoor gear. So I was expecting big things from the Olida stove.

First impressions

When I took the Olida out of the box, I was surprised at how flimsy and lightweight it felt – it didn’t seem like a durable product. It’s not particularly ergonomic, but it does have two handy windshields that clip into the back of the stove to offer extra protection from the elements.

Is it easy to set up?

Yes – simply check the dials are switched off, and screw the valve onto the canister.

What type of fuel does it use?

You can connect it to a Campingaz 907 or 904 gas cylinder, using a Campingaz hose and regulator kit – or use a standard EN417-compliant screw-on gas cartridge. The advantage of the former is that there is less waste (so better for the environment), is more economical and needs exchanging less often. The disadvantage is that it is, of course, heavy – so you’ll need a car. But if you’re considering this type of stove, chances are you’re camping for a long stay, and likely to be using one anyway.

Is it easy to use?

It’s noticeably cheaper-made than some of its premium peers, and not particularly ergonomic, but it does the job. The pots are stable on the cooker, the dials give a good range of heat control so if you don’t do that much camping and you need something for a couple of family trips each year, the Olida is ok.

The windshield is a nice touch, but unfortunately the heat source sits underneath them so they won’t save you in high winds. There’s no way to pack it down neatly, either – there’s no carry case provided and none available to buy, so you’ll have to wrap it in a bin liner or use the bulky box to transport it. The plastic feet come off easily, which isn’t a good mark of quality.

How long does it take to boil water?

In our test, the Outwell Olida took five minutes to boil 500ml water using a non-stick camping pan with lid.

How long does it take to fry an egg?

It took two minutes to fry an egg.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – wipe down with soapy water.

Is it good value?

There are better quality stoves out there. If you’re investing £89, I’d be tempted to pay a little more and get a better quality folding leisure stove that’s more enjoyable to use.

What’s it best for?

Short leisure or family camping trips.

Facts at a glance: Outwell Olida Double Camping Stove Fuel type: Screw-on gas cartridge weighing 250g or 500g

Packed dimensions: 47.5 x 32 x 11.5 cm

Weight: 4.4kg

Number of burners: 2

Extra features: No

