Alpkit Aeronaut 2 tent review

First impressions

If you’re looking for your first bikepacking or backpacking tent, the Aeronaut 2 could be a good place to start, especially if you’re likely to be carrying a bike pump.

This is an ultra-light tent at 1.5kg, and compact when packed, at just 32cm x 15cm. It’s a 2-person single hoop tunnel tent with an inflatable off-centre pole and two short footbox poles.

The flysheet has a long side door which sensibly has two fastening points but could leave the inner exposed. The inner door is also long and would risk dragging on the floor if not stuffed into the provided pocket.

With two footbox poles, this tent is similar in shape but more expensive than the Vango Nevis 200. The Aeronaut’s inflatable pole and small packed size gain it points over the Nevis on packing flexibility, especially onto a bike. For its weight it comes in at a competitive price point but it doesn’t have the higher volume liveability of either the Big Agnes Copper Spur or the MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2.

How weatherproof is it?

The inflatable pole has been designed to flex rather than break in the wind but this, combined with a slightly looser flysheet may result in the inner and outer touching with the resulting possible water ingress. However, for such a lightweight fabric, the flysheet is more waterproof than some with an impressive hydrostatic head of 3000, and there’s a decent gap between the flysheet and the inner.

The groundsheet on this tent has a hydrostatic head of 3000 mm, which is adequate but may not stand up to persistent puddles. It can be supplemented by the addition of the optional footprint, which also delivers a groundsheet for the porch area.

Is it easy to pitch?

This is initially an outer first tent but can subsequently be pitched inner and outer together. The air chamber has two different valve systems and the manufacturer suggests you inflate the pole with either a bike pump or a foot pump. Pumping takes slightly longer than you might expect, especially with a bike pump, but the exercise generates welcome warmth on a chilly day. The non-return on both valves prevents air from escaping as you unfasten your pump.

Although this is an unusual tent, it’s not complicated. To correctly position the inflated pole and prevent your tent from blowing away, you’ll need to peg the groundsheet before pumping.

There were three experienced campers on the shoot – but we struggled to pitch the Aeronaut neatly. Positioning the inflatable ‘pole’ proved difficult and the tent had a lopsided look, despite reading instructions and much head-scratching.

Is there a porch?

The Aeronaut 2’s single porch is on the small side for two people’s bags but does offer storage space for footwear and cooking gear. With only one exit point, access to gear will be limited and you may find yourselves climbing over each other in the night.

What is the inner tent like?

This tent has been designed for life on the move and the slight lack of inner space reflects this. It offers close-quarter room for two people to sleep with a small amount of additional space on the side away from the porch and three small gear pockets for items like hats and phones. There are three hanging loops for lights and other gadgets.

Although this tent does give enough head height for sitting, its sloping design means you would only be able to sit in one position, and perhaps not both at once.

What about packing away?

The inflatable pole chamber’s wide exit valve makes easy to deflate. Squashing the remaining air out of the pole first will make it easier to fold the tent but this takes less time than removing a traditional pole from its sleeve. The Aeronaut bag isn’t overly generous but the tent fits in nicely and the lack of longer poles makes it easily squashable for packing back into your carrying system.

Value for money?

For its weight it comes in at a competitive price point but it doesn’t have the higher volume liveability of either the Big Agnes Copper Spur or the MSR Hubba Hubba.

Best for…

Bikepacking, cycle touring or no-frills backpacking. This tent is light, easy to carry and will give you overnight shelter when you need it. It’s short on living space so it’s not the tent for longer campsite camps, but unlike some shelter style tents, it will allow you to sit up inside.

Facts at a glance: Alpkit Aeronaut 2 Packed size: 32 cm x 15 cm

32 cm x 15 cm Weight: 1.5 kg

1.5 kg Inner height: 95 cm (middle only)

95 cm (middle only) Suitable for: 2-season (manufacturer rating 3-season)

2-season (manufacturer rating 3-season) Flysheet: 15 denier silicone coated ripstop nylon with PU backer

15 denier silicone coated ripstop nylon with PU backer Waterproofing: HH 3000 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm)

HH 3000 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm) Poles: Inflatable single-chamber main pole, two footbox poles 7001-T6 alloy

Inflatable single-chamber main pole, two footbox poles 7001-T6 alloy Pitch: Outer first or inner and outer together

