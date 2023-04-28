Hilleberg Anjan 2 GT 2-person tent review

Three poles to insert No floor to the porch (even with the optional footprint) High price

Cons: Three poles to insert No floor to the porch (even with the optional footprint) High price

This lightweight tent has gone all out for durability and weatherproofing but with its large, easy access porch, it delivers big on accommodation size, too.

RRP £975

Advertisement

Hilleberg Anjan 2 GT: basics

Swedish tent maker Hilleberg pioneered simultaneous (inner and outer together) pitching and are still highly regarded by mountaineers and explorers today. Their Anjan 3-season range first introduced in 2012, was remodelled in 2017. The Anjan 2 GT differs from the Anjan 2 in featuring an extended porch.

This three-season, two-person backpacking tent comes at a price but its high-end materials and close attention to durability make it a reliable and flexible choice.

First impressions

The Anjan 2 GT is an enhanced-tunnel tent from Hilleberg’s Yellow Label range. It has a much larger porch than the Anjan 2. Tents in this range are amongst the lightest Hilleberg make and have been designed for warmer weather conditions. The Anjan 2 has plenty of ventilation for warmer months but isn’t recommended for full winter conditions.

The single side door on the flysheet further increases the impressive usability of the GT’s over-sized porch. The flysheet door can be fastened well back, which means entering through the large inner door is a comfortable crouch rather than a crawl.

If you’re looking for great porch space for minimum weight, the Anjan 2 GT is a whole kilogram lighter than the similarly proportioned MSR Tindheim.

How weatherproof is it?

This tent might be light but, in a similar way to the Tentipi Olivin 2, its durability is evident as soon as you start to pitch it. All the areas where you might see wear and tear on other tents, for example pole insertion points, have been effectively reinforced or redesigned.

With an impressive flysheet hydrostatic head of 5000 and a 70 denier, 15000 hydrostatic head groundsheet this tent has some of the best storm credentials we’ve seen for a such a light weight. It is likely to keep you dryer for longer than the Big Agnes Copper Spur or the MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 and is only a touch heavier.

For warmer weather the inner has a full mesh door and large mesh vent, as well as an innovative roll-up rear wall on the flysheet to ensure maximum ventilation and additional light when you need it. To further add to the weather flexibility of this tent, the porch can fully roll away and there is a venting gap between the ground and the mid-section of the flysheet.

The poles are strong for their weight but if one should break, Hilleberg are the only manufacturer we reviewed to include a spare pole section with the tent as well as a pole sleeve. Each pole and peg has a pole tensioner to increase stability.

Is it easy to pitch?

This tent is pitched inner and outer together, which speeds things up. Because it has three poles, there’s more threading in to do than with some but the poles are colour matched with the flysheet and all three slide easily into their one-ended sleeves. The use of cups instead of eyelets at the pole ends further speeds this up. With the back poles pegged in the tent is easy to pull into an upright position.

Is there a porch?

If you’re looking for a versatile super-generous porch with space for bags, people, boots, dogs and just about any camping requirement, you’ll find it with this tent. The porch isn’t floored, even with the optional footprint, but it does have a generous door roll back that provides plenty of under shelter fresh air. Even with the porch closed you would have space to sit in a low camp chair or welcome in a couple of guests.

What is the inner tent like?

To complement its roomy porch, this tent has a generous inner with plenty of width for two sleepers and enough length for all but the tallest of adults. With 100 cm head height across most of the tent, you’ll feel comfortable staying inside on a rainy morning. There are two small stash pockets and a handy clothesline for wet gear.

Packing up

Whilst this tent doesn’t pack down anywhere near as small as the Big Agnes Copper Spur, the bag is generous and the fabric thin and flexible enough to squeeze into a relatively small corner of your carrying system. The tension straps and lack of eyelets makes light work of flattening the poles, which slide easily out of their sleeves. Rolled or stuffed, the tent is an easy fit into its generous bag.

Value for money?

With high-end materials and innovative features, the Anjan GT 2 certainly isn’t cheap, but it has been built to last.

Best for:

Backpacking and cycle touring with panniers in summer and warmer autumn conditions. This tent would also be great for longer trips or bad weather because it gives you so much liveable space.

Facts at a glance: Hilleberg Anjan 2 GT tent Packed size: 45 cm x 22 cm

45 cm x 22 cm Weight: 2.1 kg

2.1 kg Inner height: 100 cm (tapering gradually)

100 cm (tapering gradually) Suitable for: 3-season

3-season Flysheet: 20 denier high tenacity ripstop nylon

20 denier high tenacity ripstop nylon Waterproofing: HH 5000 mm (groundsheet 15000 mm)

HH 5000 mm (groundsheet 15000 mm) Poles: 3 hooped, 9 mm aluminium

3 hooped, 9 mm aluminium Pitch: Inner and outer together

Ready to buy?

Also consider:

Heimplanet Fistral 1-2 person tent

RRP £599

It may look like it has just landed from another planet, but the innovative design of the Fistral has its feet firmly on the ground. It’s very quick to pitch, weatherpoof and light. Its interior is highly functional, with a central sleeping area featuring a pair of doors on either side so two people sharing can come and go with minimal hassle. Each door has a modest porch, too, in which to stow a big backpack, or cook. Read our detailed review for more details.

Ready to buy? Then try our deal-finder…

MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 tent

RRP £569.95

MSR’s perennial bestselling backpacking tent has an awful lot going for it. It’s stable, weatherproof, and ultralight at just 1.7kg. It won’t take up much space in your pack. Inside, the sleeping compartment has decent headroom, and there are two doors, so you don’t have to clamber over anyone to get out. Each doorway has a decent porch, so you can stow a pair of backpacks, or cook out of the rain; and on hot days you can open up both to let cool air in. Highly recommended. Read our detailed review for more details.

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…