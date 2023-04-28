MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 Backpacking Tent review

RRP £569.95 – but try our deal-finder for a bargain…

Advertisement

Basics

US firm MSR (‘Mountain Safety Research’) is one of the leaders in the lightweight tent market, and the Hubba Hubba one of its best-known tents.

First impressions

This ultra-light enhanced-tunnel 2-person backpacking tent achieves a good balance between carrying convenience and living space. With symmetrical geometry, wide-area head height and a taper-free floor, the MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2-person delivers adequate space for two adults and their gear in a tent that will pack light and small as well as stand up to most weathers.

If you want to walk with a lighter rucksack or are considering cycle touring, this tent will give you the comfort and reassurance you need for a multi-day trip in a format that won’t restrict your ability to cover the distance.

With good sized flysheet and inner doors on either side, you’ll need to crouch rather than crawl to enter but the guy lines on the cross pole impinge slightly on door space.

Close in price to the Big Agnes Copper Spur, this tent delivers a similar amount of living space for a slightly higher weight and pack size. Both tents offer the same level of flysheet waterproofing but the Hubba Hubba has a more waterproof floor. If you’re looking for a bikepacking tent, it’s worth considering the Copper Spur’s shorter pole sections, sturdy two-way bag system and impressive internal gear storage capacity.

How weatherproof is it?

The y-hub pole design and free-standing structure of this tent give it more stability than less advanced hooped tents. It won’t however be as stable in wind as a tent with a true geodesic frame.

With a flysheet hydrostatic head of 1200 mm, this tent has less waterproofing than some in its category. At 30 denier the groundsheet is reasonably thick and has a tall protective wall. However, with a hydrostatic head of 3000 mm it might not stand up to persistent puddles. The floor strength and longevity can be enhanced with the addition of the optional footprint. The sewn-in rain gutters on the flysheet door have been designed to prevent dripping as you enter and exit. The porches do not have floors even with the addition of the optional footprint.

Large venting mesh panels in the roof and wall of the inner, as well as kickstand vents on the flysheet, increase airflow and reduce condensation. The flysheet doors have a handy half tie-back position, which offers further ventilation at the same time as retaining a proportion of the covered porch.

Is it easy to pitch?

This tent has an inner-first pitch. Once you’ve realised how the poles are joined, you’ll find they slip agreeably together and into the two y-hubs. The symmetrical shape of the frame makes it easy to locate the pole ends into the inner’s eyelets and the fabric clips neatly into the frame. The cross-pole eyelets on the inside of the flysheet are slightly hidden but the colour-coded corner straps are helpful. The flysheet is a satisfyingly tight fit.

Is there a porch?

This tent has two medium-sized porches, each big enough to store a rucksack, footwear and cooking equipment. The porches do not have a floor even with the optional footprint.

What is the inner tent like?

The symmetrical design and non-tapered floor give this tent enough floor space for two reasonably tall adults to sleep close together. The generous cross-pole maximises head space and allows for sitting up even in the corners, making this tent a good choice for living comfort or even visits from (close) friends.

The Hubba Hubba’s inner gear storage is minimal for a tent at this price point. There are no stash pockets for the doors, but each end does have a pocket for smaller items such as hats and torches. There are four gear loops on the roof from which it would be possible to hang lights and a gear loft, but MSR no longer makes a loft for this tent.

Is it easy to pack away?

Although the cross pole is a tight fit to the flysheet and the pole clips fairly stiff, this tent is quick to take down and pack away. As an inner-first tent, it does have the potential to get wet once the flysheet has been removed. It has a great bag with an easy-stuff wide opening, generous protection flap and compression straps to further reduce the pack size.

Value for money?

Costly, but a perennially popular design that delivers a lot of living space for the very low weight. If you are trekking far you might think it worth the investment

Best for…

This is a tent that can cover multiple bases. Pack it in your rucksack, stuff it in your panniers or sling it in the car for impromptu campsite nights. The Hubba Hubba NX-2 is light enough to allow to you travel a decent distance without compromising on useable living space when you do eventually make camp.

Facts at a glance: MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 tent Packed size: 46 cm x 15 cm

46 cm x 15 cm Weight: 1.72 kg

1.72 kg Inner height: 100 cm

100 cm Suitable for: 3-season

3-season Flysheet: 20 denier ripstop nylon Durashield polyurethane & silicone

20 denier ripstop nylon Durashield polyurethane & silicone Waterproofing: HH 1200 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm)

HH 1200 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm) Poles: 1 DAC Featherlite NFL (super light aluminium alloy)

1 DAC Featherlite NFL (super light aluminium alloy) Pitch: Inner first (also inner-only and outer only with optional footprint)

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 bikepacking tent

RRP: £619.95

With a very similar construction and layout – two doors, two porches, around a metre of internal head-height – the Copper Spur HV UL-2 is a little lighter than the Hubba Hubba NX-2. It’s also more compact when packed, being only 30cm or so long, making it particularly well suited to bike-packing panniers. But it’s also an excellent backpacking tent for one or two-season adventures. Read more in our detailed review.

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…