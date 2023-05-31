RRP £209.99 – but check our deal-finder for a good price…

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad: basics

New for Spring 2023, from self-inflating mat pioneers Therm-a-Rest, this inflatable ultralight camping mattress features refined insulation technology and increased depth. Therm-a-Rest have also significantly reduced the notorious ‘crisp-packet’ noise issue associated with the original XLite Sleeping Pad. Similar in pack size to a 1L water bottle, this mat is available in four size options. We tried a Regular.

First Impressions

At first glance it’s hard to believe a mat of this quality could come in such a compact and light package. With its own inflation sack (included), and Therm-a-Rest’s single one-way WingLock valve, inflation is easy (around five minutes) and effective once you’ve correctly positioned the wings. The Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Micro Pump is available separately if you don’t get on with the inflation sack. The specialist valve also allows for quick deflation and the mat slips easily into its stuff sack.

Is it comfortable?

With an inflated thickness of 7.6 cm, this is a comfortable mat that will suit side-sleepers. However, the regular version may prove narrow for active or larger campers. This mat does come in wider and longer versions and the XLite NXT’s ‘Max’ size further answers this issue with its fully rectangular shape. Inflation depth can be easily adjusted to provide a harder or softer sleep but with less air, this mat loses a bit of its otherwise reasonable stability.

With an excellent R-Value of 4.5, this is a four-season camping mattress that delivers on warmth. Compared with previous versions that were plagued wit crinkly ‘crisp packet’ noise whenever you stirred, this mat is significantly quieter but if you are a mobile sleeper, you might still detect few rustles.

Is it good value for money?

Set at a higher price point but with Therm-a-Rest’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and repair service, this camping mattress represents good value for money.

At over £200, it’s a significant outlay, but even so is not the most expensive in the Therm-a-Rest range, and is a good lightweight all-rounder.

Best used for…

Lightweight backpacking or bikepacking to take you through into the shoulder seasons and warmer winter nights but not the coldest winter conditions.

Facts at a glance: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad Type: Inflatable insulated sleeping pad

Inflatable insulated sleeping pad Inflation aid: Inflation sack included

Inflation sack included Weight: 350 g

350 g Packed size: 23 cm x 10 cm

23 cm x 10 cm Inflated size: Regular 51 cm x 183 cm (tapered)

Regular 51 cm x 183 cm (tapered) Depth: 7.6 cm

7.6 cm R-Value: 4.5

4.5 Materials: 30D nylon outer, Thermacapture featherweight thermal film, Triangular Core Matrix

