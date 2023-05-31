  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad

You're a serious camper – and you're also serious about getting a good night's kip under canvas. Then check out this premium sleeping mat from Therm-a-Rest

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Therm_a_Rest_NeoAir_XLite_NXT_Sleeping_Pad_1_crop2

Published:

Our review

A good lightweight all-rounder, the latest version of the NeoAir sleeping mat also reduces the notorious 'crisp packet' noise made by early version
Pros: Lightweight
Quieter than some inflatable mats
Super small pack size
Comfortable depth
Three-season warmth
Cons: Narrow and tapered (though other sizes/shapes are available)
Loses stability with softer inflation
Yellow sleeping mat for camping
Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

RRP £209.99 – but check our deal-finder for a good price…

Advertisement

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad: basics

New for Spring 2023, from self-inflating mat pioneers Therm-a-Rest, this inflatable ultralight camping mattress features refined insulation technology and increased depth. Therm-a-Rest have also significantly reduced the notorious ‘crisp-packet’ noise issue associated with the original XLite Sleeping Pad. Similar in pack size to a 1L water bottle, this mat is available in four size options. We tried a Regular.

Therm_a_Rest_NeoAir_XLite_NXT_Sleeping_Pad_3
The NeoAir XLite NXT packs up surprisingly small. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

First Impressions

At first glance it’s hard to believe a mat of this quality could come in such a compact and light package. With its own inflation sack (included), and Therm-a-Rest’s single one-way WingLock valve, inflation is easy (around five minutes) and effective once you’ve correctly positioned the wings. The Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Micro Pump is available separately if you don’t get on with the inflation sack. The specialist valve also allows for quick deflation and the mat slips easily into its stuff sack.

Is it comfortable?

With an inflated thickness of 7.6 cm, this is a comfortable mat that will suit side-sleepers. However, the regular version may prove narrow for active or larger campers. This mat does come in wider and longer versions and the XLite NXT’s ‘Max’ size further answers this issue with its fully rectangular shape. Inflation depth can be easily adjusted to provide a harder or softer sleep but with less air, this mat loses a bit of its otherwise reasonable stability.

With an excellent R-Value of 4.5, this is a four-season camping mattress that delivers on warmth. Compared with previous versions that were plagued wit  crinkly ‘crisp packet’ noise whenever you stirred, this mat is significantly quieter but if you are a mobile sleeper, you might still detect few rustles.

Is it good value for money?

Set at a higher price point but with Therm-a-Rest’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and repair service, this camping mattress represents good value for money.

At over £200, it’s a significant outlay, but even so is not the most expensive in the Therm-a-Rest range, and is a good lightweight all-rounder.

Best used for…

Lightweight backpacking or bikepacking to take you through into the shoulder seasons and warmer winter nights but not the coldest winter conditions.

Facts at a glance: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad

  • Type: Inflatable insulated sleeping pad
  • Inflation aid: Inflation sack included
  • Weight: 350 g
  • Packed size: 23 cm x 10 cm
  • Inflated size: Regular 51 cm x 183 cm (tapered)
  • Depth: 7.6 cm
  • R-Value: 4.5
  • Materials: 30D nylon outer, Thermacapture featherweight thermal film, Triangular Core Matrix

Also consider…

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm NXT Sleeping Pad

RRP £259.99

4.0 out of 5 star rating
Blue sleeping mat for camping
With its extra insulation, the NeoAir XTherm NXT is designed to keep you warm on cold nights. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes
Advertisement

If you feel the cold at night – perhaps because you’re one of those hardy types prepared to camp in the chillier nights in spring and autumn, or even in winter – this insulated mat, new from spring 2023, will help you slumber soundly until morning. It’s compact when packed, extremely light at only 440g, and has plenty of depth at a generous 7.6cm. An inflation sack helps you fill the pad easily in just a few minutes. The price is stiff, but if you’re looking for a four-season sleeping mat, I suspect you’re a serious camper who may be prepared to invest.

Authors

Fi Darby pitching a tent

Fi Darby

Outdoor writer and navigation specialist

Fi is an outdoor instructor and writer. She teaches navigation and expedition skills, and specialises in route finding and location story telling.

Advertisement
Advertisement