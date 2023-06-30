Vaude Brenta 30 backpack

RRP c.£125 – or use our deal-finder for a competitive price:

Advertisement

This excellent unisex pack ticks almost all the boxes. It’s extremely comfortable, with a lightweight frame, well-ventilated mesh back panel and wide belt to spread the load on your hips.

The back length is easily adjustable to help you get a perfect fit. It copes easily with heavier loads – 6kg felt much lighter in this pack than in some of the others tested. (Vaude recommend a maximum load of 8kg.)

The whole main compartment is easily accessible via a long zip. Oddly, only one side of the belt has a pocket.

The fabric is partly recycled, and free of harmful PFC chemicals.

All that really holds it back is the slightly dull appearance; the big front stretch pocket for example is very useful for waterproof gear … but looks a little ugly.

Other features include a rain cover, compression straps, spacious top pocket, front pole loops. The Brent 30 is also hydration-system compatible, meaning it’s designed to slip in a water-carrier with drinking tube.

Ready to buy? Then check out our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Deuter Trail 22 backpack (men) / Trail 20 SL backpack (women)

4.0 out of 5 star rating

RRP £123.99

This comfortable pack, with a volume of 22 litres for men and 2o for the women’s equivalent, is great for summer hikes in hills or coast path, but also a practical option for gentler activities. The close fit and flexible frame brings the load close to your body, improving comfort. A two-way zip on the front gives access to stuff buried in the bottom of the main compartment. And there are a bunch of features to make this practical for hikers, including a rain cover and loops for attaching carabiners, a helmet and hiking poles. To find out more, read our full-length review of the Deuter Trail 22 backpack.

Advertisement

Still searching for the perfect backpack? Then check out our guide to the best hiking backpacks around.