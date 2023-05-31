RRP £192 – or see the latest deals

Vivobarefoot Magna Forest ESC walking boot: basics

‘Barefoot’ shoes are a low-intervention type of footwear that’s moulded around the natural shape of the foot – wide at the toes with minimal drop and maximum flexibility. The brand produces a wide range of shoes for outdoor pursuits, indoor sports and urban situations.

Founded in 2012, British-formed brand Vivobarefoot are one of the leading designers of ‘barefoot’ shoes.

Fit and feel

The company’s Magna Forest ESC is an update to the Magna Forest FG boot, but with an added structural sole in the form of the Michelin-made ‘ESC’. Unlike the FG sole, the ESC is made from thick rubber, with chunky lugs designed to take you across more adventurous terrain. However, on a three-month test, I found no loss of connection with the ground. There’s nothing stiff about the sole – while I prefer this style of boot, it may bother you if you’re looking for something that will hold your feet in position whatever you’re walking on.

Despite the added Michelin factor, the boots remain lightweight and comfortable in all conditions. Neoprene uppers cling to the ankle in place of structured support, and it could be argued that this technically makes them a shoe, rather than a boot. However, I prefer this as I don’t like the feeling of my ankles being hemmed in like in a pair of ice skates.

The transition to barefoot running from structured shoes should take place slowly over several months, starting small and building up gradually. Heel striking needs to be replaced by forefoot striking – landing on your arches. Therefore, you’ll need to make sure they have the strength to support you by doing a series of exercises. For more information, see vivobarefoot.com/uk/vivo-courses

If you’re new to barefoot shoes, it may take you a couple of attempts to get the fit right. The online programme allows you to snapshot your feet standing on an A4 piece of paper – it may surprise you to discover how large your Vivo size is. Bear in mind that your feet will spread out naturally after you’ve started wearing the shoes, and the shoes are created to allow full flexibility within your foot. For this reason, we’d recommend always buying directly from the Vivobarefoot website if you’re not sure what your Vivo size is.

High-quality leather uppers and red laces make for a smart, all-purpose lightweight boot that makes for a great intermediate walking shoe that equally at home on a summer walk, or to Sunday lunch at the pub.

FG stands for ‘Firm Ground’, which is Vivobarefoot’s original thin sole. It still offers good tread, with excellent mud shedding and a closer connection with the terrain you’re walking across. With leather uppers, it’s also a fairly warm boot for autumn walks, although you may want something more lined when the frost sets in during winter. Interested? then Read our full review of the Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boot.

Waterproof lightweight leather boots made with recycled materials, the Duality AT1 GT is a comfortable, grippy walking boot with excellent breathability and an integrated Gore-Tex membrane. Like the Magna Forest ESC, they feature neoprene grip to the back of the ankles, making for a lighter, closer fit.

Like the Tracker FG, the Häglofs Duality AT1 GT has a thin sole with grippy lugs, but uniquely, comes with a double set of removable insoles providing different levels of support. The green pair provides more technical support on more technical trails – especially with a backpack – and the red pair are perfect for more casual walks when you needs something lighter. If you’d like to know more, read our full review of the Haglöfs Duality AT1 GT hiking boots.

