WAU X Plus eBike review

Needs two keys to access battery compartment. Battery removal, charging and refitting was fiddly Engine whined loudly when under strain on steep accents Very heavy

Felt very powerful, especially on the flat Affordable Compact and stylish looks Outstanding range on a single battery charge Smooth ride Highly visible rear brake lights

A compact, affordable eBike for commuting and leisure cycling – with a long-range per battery charge to reduce the need to charge often. A little fiddly to use in places

Ebikes are becoming ever more commonly seen in towns, cities and countryside across the UK. They offer a cycling experience that takes the pain from long hill climbs and allows people to continue cycling long after the time when a traditional pedal bike might be too challenging.

Plus, with the cost of living crisis and fuel inflation, ebikes are a relatively cheap form of transport compared to cars. The WAU X eBike comes from a UK firm WAU (We Are Underdogs) based in Nottingham.

The company says “We’re constantly striving to improve our products, offering commuters, couriers and hobbyists alike a fully customisable electric bike experience that offers both style and substance. Sleek, fast and reliable, the future of commuting is here.”

First impressions

The overall design is classic and the black colour scheme feels elegant and understated. The large, battery housing on the frame gives it a distinctive, though slightly heavy look. There is quite a lot of bundled wiring at the front of the bike, which in some other eBike models is hidden within the frame. This doesn’t affect performance.

How does it work?

A single on-off button switches on the motor and the display screen. Beneath the on-off are two arrows (up and down) where you can select 5 different speeds. As soon as you peddle, the motor kicks in – quite noticeably in this case with a surge of go-forward. There are also eight gears for managing the motor on trickier hills.

Another set of buttons further out on the left handlebar operate the indicators and lights.

For charging, the battery compartment needs to be opened with two keys and the battery fully removed. This was a little fiddly as there are two connections – one to the bike’s electrics and one to a GPS receiver.

How easy is it to use?

The WAU bike I tested did not come with instructions for use so I had to work it out for myself. But the operation is very simple and you switch between the five speed settings depending on your needs. Using the left-right switch for indicators needed a bit of thought – and may come more naturally with more use.

The transition between peddling and the motor kicking in was quite pronounced – the surge in power when you start off, and then the sudden drop off when you stop peddling.

How far will it go?

I didn’t test out the full range of the eBike but the claims of over 100 miles on a single charge being particularly impressive. I found that I could manage long trips without any fear of running out of power.

Can I go off-road?

The WAU eBike has chunky wheels but is not designed to go off-roading – it is more of a leisure/commuting bike. I felt safe tackling a few muddy paths and grassy verges but this did not feel like its nature habitat.

What about in towns?

An excellent bike for urban or road cycling and on a reasonable commute of 30 minutes or so I suspect a single charge would last a week. It can be fitted with panniers for carrying work bags or shopping and the engine is powerful enough to carry a heavy load without you noticing any impact on performance.

Will I be safe?

The brake lights are a seriously good feature on this bike – large and visible. There is a good front lamp too. You can manually operate indicator lights – but only on the rear. The disc brakes are good quality and provide excellent stopping power.

How secure is it?

Ebikes are not cheap so security is important. The WAU eBike has an alarm system operated from a fob. This means that you can set the alarm with a single key press and the bike will emit a piercing siren if it is picked up and moved. Personally, I wouldn’t rely on this and would use a strong bicycle lock when leaving the bike in public for any length of time.

Lights and display are built-in.