Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Subscribe

Start your subscription to BBC Countryfile Magazine!

cfil (1)
Print Subscription
  • Get 13 issues for just £36.99 - saving 40% on the shop price!
  • Free UK delivery in recyclable paper packaging
  • Never miss an issue of your ultimate guide to the countryside
Subscribe today
cfid (5)
Digital Subscription
  • Pay only £19.99 every 6 issues - saving 16% on the shop price
  • Download each issue on day of publication directly to your device, wherever you are
  • Available to enjoy on iPad, iPhone or Android
Subscribe today

Purchase your BBC Countryfile magazine subscription at our official store, buysubscriptions.com. Alternatively call our hotline on: 03330 162 112† quoting CFWEB165

*Save 30% and Regatta jacket offer is only available to UK residents paying by Direct Debit. BBC Countryfile Magazine is published 13 times a year. Your subscription will start with the next available issue. The gift will be delivered within 28 days of payment. Offer ends 30th July 2020. 