Purchase your BBC Countryfile magazine subscription at our official store, buysubscriptions.com. Alternatively call our hotline on: 03330 162 112† quoting CFWEB165

*Save 30% and Regatta jacket offer is only available to UK residents paying by Direct Debit. BBC Countryfile Magazine is published 13 times a year. Your subscription will start with the next available issue. The gift will be delivered within 28 days of payment. Offer ends 30th July 2020.