Show support at the fundraising gala concert From its inception, enthusiastic donors have made it possible for the Sun Valley Music Festival to achieve its aim of showcasing the highest quality musical experiences – free of charge. This support helps attract some of the best musicians from around the world. In recognition of this generosity, the Sun Valley Music Festival is pleased to offer priority ticketing for the fundraising Gala Concert on 31 July to those who’ve donated to the festival. The Gala Concert will showcase one of the most recognisable 20th-century works, Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, and tickets are available from 13 April. Gala ticket sales help to support the Sun Valley Music Festival as well as its community initiatives, keeping concerts and education programmes free for all to enjoy. To view the full programme and for concert dates, details and up-to-date information on attending, Click here.