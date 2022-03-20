Sun Valley Music Festival
Advertisement feature
Enjoy a summer of spectacular music with the Sun Valley Music Festival
Sun Valley Music Festival presents its much-anticipated 2022 summer season of concerts. Consisting of exceptional, admission-free performances and world class musicians, this year's festival runs from 24 July to 18 August.
Sharing the joy of classical music
This summer, music director Alasdair Neale and the Sun Valley Music Festival’s all-star orchestra present over three weeks of world class performances in the gorgeous, outdoor alpine setting of the open-air Sun Valley Pavilion. Whether it’s the seminal works of Beethoven and Strauss or contemporary masterpieces from acclaimed newcomers, there is truly something for everyone.
The Sun Valley Music Festival is the largest privately funded admission-free classical music festival in the United States. Patrons, aficionados and first-time attendees are all welcome to enjoy acclaimed guest artists, including pianist George Li, violinist Leila Josefowicz, tenor Nicholas Phan, conductor Andy Einhorn, and the genre-defying trio Time for Three.
World-class performances in an epic outdoor setting
Based in the shadow of Bald Mountain and Idaho’s iconic Smoky Mountain range, the festival is an opportunity to enjoy a magnificent combination of music and nature. Audiences can expect a memorable experience, with opportunities for people from all walks of life to listen, learn, and play. The festival aims to enrich and inspire a lifelong love of classical music through extraordinary, free concerts and educational programmes.
Show support at the fundraising gala concert
From its inception, enthusiastic donors have made it possible for the Sun Valley Music Festival to achieve its aim of showcasing the highest quality musical experiences – free of charge. This support helps attract some of the best musicians from around the world.
In recognition of this generosity, the Sun Valley Music Festival is pleased to offer priority ticketing for the fundraising Gala Concert on 31 July to those who’ve donated to the festival. The Gala Concert will showcase one of the most recognisable 20th-century works, Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, and tickets are available from 13 April. Gala ticket sales help to support the Sun Valley Music Festival as well as its community initiatives, keeping concerts and education programmes free for all to enjoy.
To view the full programme and for concert dates, details and up-to-date information on attending, Click here.
