Make The Malverns your next short break or holiday destination The Malverns is world famous for its rolling hills, ancient monuments and picturesque towns full of history. Did you know it’s also bursting with award-winning restaurants serving locally sourced food and a festival calendar that runs throughout the year? Read on to discover what makes The Malverns so special Iconic hills Formed around 650 million years ago and volcanic in origin, the Malvern Hills is renowned for its geological importance and much loved for its dramatic landscapes. The area is listed as both a Site of Special Scientific Interest and as an Area of Natural Outstanding Beauty — making it a truly unique place for experiencing the best of British countryside. Head up Worcestershire Beacon, the highest point in the hills at 425 metres, to enjoy panoramic views over the Severn Plain, the Cotswolds, Herefordshire and, on a clear day, the Black Mountains in Wales. The higher vantage points also provide ample opportunities for beautiful sunsets, especially in summer when the hills glow golden as the light fades. With its mixture of ancient woodland, rolling pastures and open commons, The Malverns offer up paths and trails for keen hikers, whatever your ability. The landscape is also peppered with forts, castles and priories, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and historical importance of the area. Don’t miss British Camp, a centuries-old hill fort sat atop of the Herefordshire Beacon, believed to have been constructed during the Bronze Age. Discover more Historic towns Nestled among the hills are charming towns to eat and rest. Head to Upton upon Severn for Tudor buildings, independent shops and boat rides along the river Severn. Centuries ago, this settlement was a thriving port town and a reliable place to cross the river, with plenty of pubs and inns for refreshment along the way. Today, Upton upon Severn is better known for its vibrant music festivals, including jazz, folk and blues themed events. For great food, visit Tenbury Wells. This ancient market town is surrounded by fruit orchards, hop fields and farmland, making it the perfect spot to sample fresh produce. Enjoy lunch at Michelin Star restaurant Pensons (2023 VisitEngland Taste of England Gold Award), where the delicious tasting menu makes the most of local ingredients, then grab some handmade truffles and pralines at Mr Thom’s artisan chocolate shop. A trip to The Malverns isn’t complete without stopping by Great Malvern, a Victorian spa town famed for its natural spring water with supposed healing properties. Visitors have long been drawn to its health-giving waters, including Charles Dickens, Florence Nightingale and Lord Tennyson. There are many springs and fountains around the town where the icy-cold water can be collected. You can sample Malvern Water from Malvhina Fountain on Belle Vue Island, or buy a bottle of Holywell Spring Water from the Malvern Tourist Information Centre, among other retailers. If you’re looking for stage entertainment, the newly renovated Malvern Theatres plays host to West End shows, top comedians and world-class musicians. It’s also home to a cinema playing the latest releases and fast gaining a reputation as one of the UK’s finest arts establishments. Discover more Unique stays After a day walking in the hills or pottering around a quaint town or village, stay the night at one of the many independent hotels dotted across The Malverns. Boutique manor hotel The Elms offers up first-class spa treatments in a peaceful countryside location, while Swallowfields Glamping allows camping under the stars in luxury safari tents. And for something truly special, head to Treeopia with its award-winning, secluded treehouses. Explore accommodation Visiting The Malverns The Malverns is ideally located with good bus and train connections from Birmingham, Oxford, Bristol and London. Ready to plan your visit? Discover more at www.visitthemalverns.org/especially