Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Days Out
  4. Day out: Hauxley, Northumberland

Day out: Hauxley, Northumberland

Northumberland’s long shores of sand and rock are a popular hang-out spot for winter visitors, such as sanderlings, brent geese and eiders.

Rocky beach and island

Published:

When wintry Scandinavian winds blast across the North Sea, Hauxley Beach can be bleak indeed, with nearby Coquet Island a ghostly suggestion through the spray. 

Advertisement

Waves churn the sand, uncovering 8,000-year-old remains of trees that flourished in the Doggerland forest that once linked Britain with Europe.

Bird in wave
A stunning Sanderling (Calidris alba) searching for food along the shoreline at high tide/Credit: unknown, Getty

The same winds bring bird migrants from north and east, tiny sanderlings dodging the tide’s edge, small flocks of shore larks amid the stranded seaweed and brent geese riding the waves alongside resident eiders, while gannets, cormorants and guillemots fly urgently past.

Advertisement

A beach walk or a cycle track leads south past cottages to a signed footpath that brings you to Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre. Here, from the warmth of the café, you can enjoy views across the lake with its flocks of wintering wildfowl and waders. 

Authors

Anthony Toole

Anthony Toole

Freelance travel and science writer

Anthony has published more than 500 magazine and online features about his visits to more than 20 countries.

Tags

BlackFriday21_700x500_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Save up to 51% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today

SUBSCRIBE TODAY