Bristol woods
Photography

Discovering nature in lockdown

Stack of river stones
How to

Creative ways to connect with nature

Countryfile judges
Countryfile Calendar

Countryfile Calendar competition 2021: how to enter and this year’s theme

Shropshire Beeches
Countryfile TV Show

Where is Countryfile visiting this week and what time is it on BBC1?

Hiker on the headland in Valley of the Rocks on South West coast path near Lynmouth
Walks

Best walks in Devon

Snowdonia’s stately mountains offer the perfect ‘big challenge’, jaw-dropping views and an unbeatable sense of achievement ©Getty
Days Out

British mountain guide: facts, definitions and the best peaks to climb

July in the countryside

Plan your British summer holiday and enjoy the best of the British countryside with our wildlife guides and local walks
Sparrowhawk
Go Outdoors

Best of the British countryside in July

wild-strawberry_0-f8c50d9
Foraging

July foraging guide: best foods to find and recipe ideas

Blaze of wildflowers in a UK summer meadow
How to identify

Summer wildlife guide: how to identify and where to see

UK's best countryside walks – enjoy fresh air and nature

We have hundreds of tried and tested walking routes in our walking section. From gentle strolls to multi-day hikes, find the best walking routes in Britain, each with a plotted OS map.
Beach And Cove At Porth Joke, Pentire In Cornwall, England, Britain, Uk. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Walks

Best summer walks in Britain

The River Brathay at Elterwater on a sunny day in Cumbia.
Walks

Britain’s most beautiful river walks

Dorset coastline, Dorset
Walks

Britain’s best coastal walks

Latrigg, Lake District
Walks

UK’s best easy mountains and peaks for beginners

Puffins on Skomer Island
Days Out

Britain’s best nature reserves for walks and wildlife

Ashness Bridge, Watendlath, Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria, England
Walks

Best walks in England

British wildlife

Learn how to identify species and best places to spot with our expert wildlife guides
(GERMANY OUT) Nachtigall auf Ast sitzend rechts sehend singend (Photo by blw Naturstudio/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Birds

Britain’s best songbirds: how to identify each species

Honey bee on Echinop Thistle
Insects & invertebrates

British bee guide: how to identify, where to spot, and how to attract bees to your garden

Water vole. © WildlifeKate
Wildlife

The best wildlife webcams to watch in the UK and Ireland

How to

Seasonal recipes, foraging, homemade crafts and essential outdoor skills
Gooseberry Soda ©Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford
Seasonal recipes

Gooseberry soda

Makes approximately 750ml
Tick-on-finger
Go Outdoors

Guide to ticks: how to avoid being bitten, treatment and how to protect your dog

Man enjoying view
How to

A to Z of mindfulness in nature

Trees & plants

Hedgerow plants and flowers guide: history and how to identify common species

How to

How to bring more nature into your day and take part in 30 Days Wild

Outdoor Skills

How to start a smallholding: growing, harvesting and best seasonal recipes

Podcast

Listen to the latest episodes from the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Bluebells carpet the woodland in this Springtime scene, Getty
Podcast

How wild farming is helping cuckoos and rare butterflies on Dartmoor

Isle of Seil – podcast for BBC Countryfile Magazine
Podcast

Find peace and poetry on a Scottish island

rabbits in spring on sugar loaf Abergavenny
Podcast

Find rabbits, ravens and the stunning song of wood warblers in the Brecon Beacons

Podcast

Take a hedgerow safari with TV naturalist Dr George McGavin

Birds

Nightingales at dawn in Dorset – magical, beautiful and moving

Podcast

Delightful tales of red squirrels and house sparrows

In the news

The latest environment and wildlife news
River Wye from Symonds Yat Rock viewpoint, UK, Getty
News

River Wye pollution linked to free-range poultry farming

The River Wye has become so polluted from waste linked to free-range poultry farms that it no longer meets European and national standards on river health, according to a body that represents fishing…

Mountain hare on snow covered mountains, Getty
News

Mountain hares gain special protection in Scotland

A new ruling by Scottish parliament has banned the mass culling of mountain hares in Scotland, giving the species protection under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Girl writing outside. Credit/ Siriwat Nakha/EyeEm/Getty
News

Children’s nature writing competition winners revealed

The Nature on your Doorstep competition for children and young adults has revealed the winners and runners-up.

Daisie field in the gardens at Eyam Hall and Craft Centre, Derbyshire
Wildlife stories

Interest in nature grows during coronavirus pandemic

A third of adults in the UK say that they have become more interested in nature since the Covid-19 lockdown began, reveals a National Trust poll

