July in the countryside
The River Wye has become so polluted from waste linked to free-range poultry farms that it no longer meets European and national standards on river health, according to a body that represents fishing…
A new ruling by Scottish parliament has banned the mass culling of mountain hares in Scotland, giving the species protection under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
The Nature on your Doorstep competition for children and young adults has revealed the winners and runners-up.
A third of adults in the UK say that they have become more interested in nature since the Covid-19 lockdown began, reveals a National Trust poll
Show your four-legged friend you care with this ultimate guide to everything pooch related
A stunning destination for nature-lovers regardless of the season or weather
Hedgehogs are disappearing at an alarming rate but there’s plenty you can do to give them a helping hand