Walk: Cressbrook Dale, Derbyshire
This five-mile walk explores gorgeous Cressbrook Dale, one of five valleys in the Derbyshire Dales National Nature Reserve in the Peak District.
Above Cressbrook Dale, and on Wardlow Hay Cop, diverse grasslands are stitched with wildflowers.
Cressbrook, one of five dales making up the Derbyshire Dales National Nature Reserve, is a treasure trove of rare plants along with the more common rockrose splashing sunshine across the dale-side.
From here climb the meadow of Wardlow Hay Cop before continuing on to Monsal Head with iconic views over the Wye. Complete the flower-filled five-mile ramble via the Monsal Trail.
Cressbrook Dale walk
5 miles/8km | 335m accent | moderate | 3 hours
1. Upperdale
At Upperdale follow the country lane to Cressbrook. The present mill was built by Sir Richard Arkwright’s son and extended by William Newton. The sprawling building, its clock set into a neo-classical pediment, topped with an octagonal bell tower, is an impressive sight in this isolated valley.
2. Ravensdale Cottages
Follow the road uphill, keeping right. Near the top, drop down the narrow lane leading to Ravensdale Cottages (signed). The terrace cottages, tucked beneath soaring limestone cliffs, could be from a Hardy novel.
3. Cressbrook Dale
Continue straight on to follow a path alongside the brook. Cross the footbridge to climb through ash and wych elm woodlands with scrubby thorn bushes, creamy-white in spring.
Soon, views open to the magnificent Cressbrook Dale, winding its way northwards to Peter’s Stone. The last gibbet in Derbyshire stood here (until locals begged for it to be dismantled, unnerved by rattling bones, story goes).
4. Above the dale
Reaching the top of the dale, turn right to follow the edge. The grasslands contain patches of bloody cranesbill, the rare bird’s-foot sedge and a canvas of other wildflowers.
5. Wardlow Hay Cop
Through the gate, ascend Wardlow Hay Cop, one of Derbyshire’s finest meadows. The pointed pimple, 370 metres high, is managed by Natural England. It’s rich in flora, including meadow oats, orchids and mountain pansies.
6. Hay Dale
Drop down to the path south-west of the summit. Head south, then curve east, cutting across two upland fields before emerging onto the lane, dropping through Hay Dale to Bottomshill Road.
7. Monsal Head
Turn left then take the footpath climbing to Monsal Head with refreshment options and superb views of the looping Wye River and the majestic viaduct.
8. Monsal Trail
Descend to the viaduct (signed), continuing north-west along the Monsal Trail with its railway heritage. Look out for an old brick hut on the left. Slip round the metal gate behind it, then head down the track and under the railway bridge. Cross the bridge spanning the River Wye, continuing to Bottomshill Road. Turn left for the car park – a short distance away.
Cressbrook Dale map
Cressbrook Dale walking route and map
Terrain
A mix of country lanes, steep dale-side ascents and wide, flat trail.
Starting point
Parking at Upperdale layby next to Chatsworth Cottages, SK17 8SZ. Free. Public Transport: Hully’s 257 service from Bakewell goes as far as Monsal Head.
Authors
Helen is the author of Slow Travel The Peak District, Bradt and A Time of Birds, Saraband, a memoir and travelogue describing her journey across Europe to Istanbul on her sit-up-and-beg bike.
