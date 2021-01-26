Accessibility Links

  3. Spend a blissful, calming day by the river with a Somerset artist

Spend a blissful, calming day by the river with a Somerset artist

Enjoy a gentle conversation about our relationship with nature and rivers in the company of Somerset artist Lucy Pendrick in episode 3, season 8 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Kingfisher by Somerset artist Lucy Pendrick

Lucy Pendrick is an artist and nature lover who is a keen listener to the Countryfile Plodcast. In this episode, she takes us to her local river to explore how nature’s calming power – especially moving water – can bring peace and mental clarity to our lives. She also reveals how she finds inspiration for her art in her wild surroundings.

A delightful, personal and uplifting podcast – and you can see her work at Whispers of the Wild. Plus listen on for how you can send in your own audio recordings to feature in future Countryfile Plodcasts.

You can also find access to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts through Podfollow

