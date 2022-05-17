Podcast: Learn birdsongs on a delightful spring walk in the New Forest

Enjoy a walk through a wildlife rich corner of the New Forest with naturalist Dominic Couzens who shares his unique tips on how to identify birds by their song in episode 4, season 12 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast: The Plodcast

Published: May 17th, 2022 at 12:11 pm

Enjoy a delightful wander around one of the naturally richest corners of the New Forest in early spring with naturalist and writer Dominic Couzens. Discover how to identify common birdsongs with Dominic's clever and very simple guides – and enjoy a couple of encounters with birds of prey that surprise Dominic himself.

Dominic also talks about his latest book with Gail Ashton: Identification Guide to Garden Insects of Britain and North-West Europe

You can also find this podcast on all good podcast providers including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Podfollow

Authors

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
