Enjoy a delightful wander around one of the naturally richest corners of the New Forest in early spring with naturalist and writer Dominic Couzens. Discover how to identify common birdsongs with Dominic's clever and very simple guides – and enjoy a couple of encounters with birds of prey that surprise Dominic himself.

Advertisement

Dominic also talks about his latest book with Gail Ashton: Identification Guide to Garden Insects of Britain and North-West Europe

Advertisement

You can also find this podcast on all good podcast providers including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Podfollow