Find peace and poetry on a Scottish island

Enjoy a peaceful retreat to the gentle island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides in the genial company of Scottish poet Kenneth Steven. Hear Kenneth’s reflections on writing, life in lockdown and some of the wild encounters he has every day with wild geese and marsh harriers. Plus, listen on for one of his own award-winning poems. For more about Kenneth, visit https://kennethsteven.co.uk