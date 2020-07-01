Accessibility Links

  3. Find peace and poetry on a Scottish island

Find peace and poetry on a Scottish island

Head to a poet's peaceful island retreat on the Hebridean island of Seil in episode 2, season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Isle of Seil – podcast for BBC Countryfile Magazine

Poet Kenneth Steven talks about life in lockdown and his wild inspirations while living on the Hebridean island of Seil in episode 2, season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Enjoy a peaceful retreat to the gentle island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides in the genial company of Scottish poet Kenneth Steven. Hear Kenneth’s reflections on writing, life in lockdown and some of the wild encounters he has every day with wild geese and marsh harriers. Plus, listen on for one of his own award-winning poems. For more about Kenneth, visit https://kennethsteven.co.uk

