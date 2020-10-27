Halloween tales and chilling stories from the depths of Dorset in episode 5 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Welcome to the latest episode of the Plodcast, the nature and countryside podcast from BBC Countryfile Magazine

Storyteller Martin Maudsley takes a walk along Blood Lane and other ancient Dorset tracks telling tales old and new that celebrate the countryside and its people. Prepare to be thrilled and chilled as Martin explores the twilight world of spirits, strange events and weird wildlife. Find out more at https://martinmaudsley.co.uk/