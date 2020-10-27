Accessibility Links

  3. New nature podcast – listen to folktales and old stories on a Halloween walk in Dorset

Enjoy an autumn walk at dusk in Dorset and listen to storyteller Martin Maudsley tell chilling tales of ancient folklore, ghosts and mysterious happenings in episode 5 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Spooky halloween tales in the countryfile podcast

Welcome to the latest episode of the Plodcast, the nature and countryside podcast from BBC Countryfile Magazine

Storyteller Martin Maudsley takes a walk along Blood Lane and other ancient Dorset tracks telling tales old and new that celebrate the countryside and its people. Prepare to be thrilled and chilled as Martin explores the twilight world of spirits, strange events and weird wildlife. Find out more at https://martinmaudsley.co.uk/

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

