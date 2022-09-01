Podcast: Sample the wildlife and wine in an organic vineyard in Kent
Take a ramble through the naturally farmed Terlingham vineyard and discover how wildlife and wine-making go perfectly hand in hand – in episode 12, season 13 of the Countryfile Magazine plodcast
Head to the garden of England – the country of Kent – to visit family run Terlingham vineyard. Jackie Wilkes only moved to the UK from South Africa in 2007 but since then she and her family have converted the land to grow vines and they farm without herbicies and pesticides. This is their story of their journey and why they farm in harmony with nature. Recorded in June 2022.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
PPA Podcast of the Year!
