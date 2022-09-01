Podcast: Sample the wildlife and wine in an organic vineyard in Kent

Head to the garden of England – the country of Kent – to visit family run Terlingham vineyard. Jackie Wilkes only moved to the UK from South Africa in 2007 but since then she and her family have converted the land to grow vines and they farm without herbicies and pesticides. This is their story of their journey and why they farm in harmony with nature. Recorded in June 2022.

