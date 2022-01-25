Accessibility Links

The best classical music inspired by the British countryside and its wildlife

In episode 2 of our new season of podcasts, we discuss how composers have been inspired by the countryside and its wildlife.

Learn how the British countryside has inspired great composers over the centuries – and how their music helps us evoke landscapes and their wildlife. From beautiful sweeping pieces that summon big skies and rolling hills, to more unusual works that try to capture individual birdsongs, flowing rivers and storms, this is a wonderful journey of discovery.

BBC Music Magazine’s Jeremy Pound takes our own Fergus Collins for a walk over Leckhampton Hill to meet his countryside musical heroes, from Delius to Vaughan Williams and from Holst to Elgar. Image from Getty.

Enjoy listening to the music discussed on this podcast on our Spotify playlist

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

